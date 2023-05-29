Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Moana Seeks Clearance To Acquire Sanford’s North Island Inshore Fishing Business

Monday, 29 May 2023, 7:46 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Aotearoa Fisheries Limited trading as Moana New Zealand seeking clearance to acquire Sanford Limited’s North Island inshore fishing business. Under the proposed acquisition, Sanford Limited would lease its North Island inshore fishing quota (specifically its annual catch entitlement) to Moana under a long term arrangement.

Moana is a commercial fishing company with several different fishing operations including inshore fishing as well as oyster and paua harvesting. In addition, Moana has a 50% shareholding in Sealord Limited, which is also a commercial fishing company.

Sanford Limited is also a commercial fishing company with several different fishing operations including inshore and deepwater fishing as well as mussel and salmon farming businesses.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Brian Gaynor Business Journalism Initiative: $2m Fund To Foster NZ Business Journalism

Strengthening and promoting the quality and appeal of New Zealand business and economic journalism is the target of a $2 million endowment to support the development of business and economic journalists... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: April 2023

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the April 2023 month (compared with the March 2023 month) were: all industries up 0.6 %.. More>>


Mindful Money: Demand For Ethical Investment In NZ

Consumers not only want to avoid investing in companies that cause harm, but are also looking to invest in KiwiSaver and investment funds that do good... More>>


Fonterra: Farmgate Milk Price, Fy23 Earnings Guidance, & Forward Capital Return Payment Date

Fonterra announces an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS... More>>


NZME: NZ Commercial Radio Audience 3.4 Million

First GfK Commercial Radio survey for 2023 shows 3.4 million Kiwis tune in to commercial radio stations each week, with audio remaining one of the most powerful media platforms in the country... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 