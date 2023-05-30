Unlock The Matakana Lifestyle, Earn While You Sleep

Designed and purpose-built to be shared, the newly completed Matakana Sheds bring a touch of the Canadian Rockies to the heart of the village and a fresh take on the traditional batch—having been initially created to generate passive income from Airbnb.

Now up for sale as a buy one or buy all offer (main house included), each of the five brand new one-bedroom A-frame steel dwellings—reminiscent of Canada's snow-covered mountains and lakes—enjoy a large, maintenance-free garden tropically planted with palms and taros and dressed with railway sleepers. Each shed has an outside fireplace for toasting marshmallows and a deck area that offers such complete privacy you could put a bathtub in the backyard.

For optional inclusion is the two-bedroom 495 square metres main house behind the Matakana Sheds, which includes two ensuites and a main bathroom on 170 sqm of land. Complete with a gourmet kitchen and an open plan living room, a media room and a separate office, the house features a 100 square metre deck and an inground swimming pool for those hot Matakana summers.

Vendors Sally and Rick Kerse inspired the design of the dwellings after seeing similar cabins in Canada. "Our vision for the Matakana Sheds is for them to be an escape for couples who want a 'lock-up and leave' bolt hole to retreat to over weekends," says Sally.

"Built on just about the last available land for development in Matakana, they're created to be a cool space that is all your own. Just a short walk from the pubs and restaurants, and of course, not far from your choice of stunning local beaches like Omaha and Tāwharanui. The Sheds are your entry to the amazing Matakana lifestyle."

Each with off-street parking, the Sheds have individual titles but are also zoned commercial. Consented for temporary accommodation (Airbnb or batch) and commercial use, the Sheds' central location on Matakana Valley Road makes them ideal for small businesses like an architect's practice, physio or massage rooms.

Timeless in their modern fit-out and fully equipped with appliances, the single room one bathroom Matakana Sheds offer endless lifestyle, passive income, or business possibilities for buyers at well under a million dollars per unit (the first unit has an enormous loft-like bedroom).

Ray White real estate agent Drew Miller, listing in conjunction with Sue Hatton and Annie Mellor from Ray White Matakana and Omaha, says such opportunities as The Sheds are rare.

"It's the type of property offer that would suit any buyer because it is an extremely rare offer with so much possibility -- you can buy a unit, all the units or a unit and the main house; any number of combinations are there for the taking," Miller said.

All offers will be presented by Wednesday, 28 June 2023, unless sold prior.

For more information visit www.drewmiller.co.nz

