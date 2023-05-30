Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Udder Way To Enjoy A Morning Coffee

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 9:52 am
Press Release: Green Valley Dairies

An innovative reusable milk keg will see the average New Zealand café eliminate up to 10,000 single-use milk bottles a year.

Cows with keg

The Udder Way officially launches in New Zealand today, coinciding with World Milk Day on June 1 – which this year focuses on how the dairy industry is reducing its environmental footprint.

The Tasmanian company has joined forces with Waikato owned and operated Green Valley Dairies, which is filling the reusable milk kegs in New Zealand with organic and non-organic milk.

Each The Udder Way keg holds 18 litres of milk and has a lifespan of at least eight years before being recycled and turned back into kegs. This allows the average café to eliminate 7000 to 10,000 milk bottles a year.

Green Valley Dairies general manager Mark Pulman says that the innovative milk kegs are unlike anything he has seen before and are a big win for the dairy industry, hospitality sector and the environment.

“This is the most exciting reusable packaging solution we have come across. It’s great to have an alternative option that’s specifically designed for both the dairy and food service industries, with all the relevant certifications. We’re also proud to be playing our part in helping our customers reduce their environmental footprint,” says Pulman.

The idea for the reusable milk kegs came to The Udder Way founder Ed Crick while he was running three cafes in Tasmania.

“We were going though almost 30,000 plastic milk bottles a year, which really concerned me. We were making the effort to use things like sustainable coffee cups and meanwhile our bins were overflowing with plastic bottles,” says Crick.

So, the former tradie started dreaming up ways to eliminate the need for single-use plastic milk bottles. In 2021, he launched The Udder Way in Australia, with the mission to eliminate 100 million single-use plastic milk bottles globally, per year.

“Two years on from launching our kegs in Australia, we’re now removing around 1.6 million milk bottles from waste a year. With more and more business coming on board every day on both sides of the Tasman, we anticipate that number to triple by the end of 2023,” says Crick.

Daily Bread is one New Zealand business which has signed on to use The Udder Way milk kegs.

“We’re always looking for ways to reduce our environmental footprint, so the decision to change to The Udder Way milk kegs was a no brainer. It’s actually amazing! The kegs are easy to use, take up less space than milk bottles and create much less waste at the end of each day,” says Daily Bread manager Emily Hancock.

The Udder Way kegs can be connected to existing milk dispensing units or a simple tap system can be provided, allowing baristas to easily pour milk without the waste and clutter of plastic milk bottles.

For more information or to order milk in kegs, visit www.theudderway.com and www.gvd.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Valley Dairies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Brian Gaynor Business Journalism Initiative: $2m Fund To Foster NZ Business Journalism

Strengthening and promoting the quality and appeal of New Zealand business and economic journalism is the target of a $2 million endowment to support the development of business and economic journalists. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: April 2023

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the April 2023 month (compared with the March 2023 month) were: all industries up 0.6 %. More>>


Mindful Money: Demand For Ethical Investment In NZ

Consumers not only want to avoid investing in companies that cause harm, but are also looking to invest in KiwiSaver and investment funds that do good. More>>


Fonterra: Farmgate Milk Price, Fy23 Earnings Guidance, & Forward Capital Return Payment Date

Fonterra announces an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. More>>


NZME: NZ Commercial Radio Audience 3.4 Million

First GfK Commercial Radio survey for 2023 shows 3.4 million Kiwis tune in to commercial radio stations each week, with audio remaining one of the most powerful media platforms in the country. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 