Autumnal Debut Of Toyota's Next-Gen EV Could Indicate Strategy Shift Under New CEO

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:21 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

When Toyota Motor Corp. unveils its newest battery-electric vehicle in October, the world may get a sense of the company's new direction under a new CEO who seems to be more interested in EVs than his predecessor.

Toyota CEO Koji Sato discusses REL in May 2023

Toyota CEO Koji Sato stated that the company's new EV, which will be released in October, might be a sign of the change to come for the entire EV industry. Not just Toyota. Genuine parts dealers, including the Toyota brand, may not be gearing up quickly enough to guarantee no glitches in the worldwide genuine Toyota parts supply chain. There may be a run on the market.

Chef executive Koji Sato

Chief Executive Koji Sato provided some insight into Toyota's new EV strategy during an earnings call last Wednesday, outlining intentions to expand investment to 5 trillion yen, or $36.9 billion at the current currency rate, by the end of the decade. That amounts to 1 trillion yen, or $7.39 billion, more than the plan that the recently retired Akio Toyoda had in place.

Although Toyoda, the grandson of the automaker's founder, was a pioneer of electrification, he was skeptical of all-electric cars and instead placed an emphasis on hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Toyoda, however, started an internal study to reevaluate the company's strategy after receiving criticism for the first two long-range EVs produced by the company. Additionally, the concept car that will make its premiere at the Japan Mobility Show is intended to demonstrate the new course that CEO Sato is on.

At the event on Wednesday, Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima stated, "We thought it was much better to have you see the concept models and give us your feedback rather than explaining in words."

EV inspires fresh ideas

Toyota's changes include increasing the EV budget. The company reportedly halted development of some future EVs after last year's assessment. Toyota may abandon the architecture of its first two long-range cars, the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ. Even after retiring, Akio Toyoda warned against a total switch to EVs.

In a December 2021 webcast, former CEO Toyoda suggested rethinking its all-electric product mix. His replacement teased the fall concept vehicle, saying it will be produced in 2026, during Wednesday's presentation. According to Automotive News, his graphic depicted a wedge-shaped design with a long wheelbase, steeply sloped windshield, and fastback roofline.

Toyota officials said future EVs will "set hearts racing" and "improve efficiency. Akio Toyoda was a major skeptic of battery-electric vehicles till the conclusion of his career. Hybrids and hydrogen vehicles were more environmentally friendly, he said. He warned that an all-EV switch could kill the Japanese auto sector.

2023 Toyota bZ4X duo

Instead of forcing EVs onto normal platforms, the corporation will focus on specialized ones. Critics said Toyoda was wrong and that Toyota was at risk if it didn't dominate the emerging EV market.

Regardless of Toyoda's fears, the automaker has fallen further behind the industry. In China, the world's largest overseas automotive market, EV sales are rising, helping indigenous manufacturers compete with Toyota, General Motors, and Volkswagen. Tesla CEO Elon Musk intends to make the EV producer one of the world's largest manufacturers by the end of the decade.

