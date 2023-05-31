Buy NZ Made Strengthens Brand Protection With Acquisition Of Logo Hunter

Buy New Zealand Made has acquired cutting edge trademark detection tool Logo Hunter, ensuring the authenticity of New Zealand-made products is protected.

Logo Hunter is an AI platform designed by Wellington-based Arcanum to detect and monitor trademark infringements and unauthorised usage of logos.

Buy NZ Made executive director Dane Ambler says the integration of Logo Hunter into Buy NZ Made's existing brand protection system will enhance the businesses’ ability to safeguard the integrity of the iconic Kiwi logo.

"Logo Hunter has proven to be a reliable tool for identifying trademark violations swiftly and accurately, giving a detailed report of how brands are being used.

"The acquisition of Logo Hunter aligns seamlessly with Buy NZ Made's mission of championing and preserving the reputation of New Zealand-made products.

"By utilising this powerful trademark detection tool, Buy NZ Made will provide unparalleled support to businesses under its umbrella, enabling them to combat counterfeiting, protect their intellectual property, and maintain consumer trust of their own brands.

"We are excited about the acquisition of Logo Hunter as it signifies a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to safeguarding the Buy NZ Made brand."

Logo Hunter will enable Buy NZ Made to efficiently track and identify instances of trademark infringement across online marketplaces, social media platforms, and other digital channels.

"By leveraging Logo Hunter's technology, we will be better equipped to take swift legal action against offenders, protecting the interests of licence holders and upholding the credibility of the Buy NZ Made mark.

"Over the next year, we will be looking to improve the functionality and get the service to a point where we can offer it as a subscription service to certification bodies, allowing them to protect their own visual intellectual property."

Buy NZ Made is renowned for its commitment to promoting locally-made products, fostering economic growth, and supporting New Zealand businesses.

The acquisition of Logo Hunter further strengthens its dedication to ensuring that products carrying the Buy NZ Made logo are authentic, high-quality, and genuinely Kiwi-made.

