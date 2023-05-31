Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ergozyme NZ Revolutionises Calving Season With Groundbreaking Solution To Reduce Illness & Deaths

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Ergozyme NZ

 

This calving season, dairy farmers are turning to a revolutionary new product to prevent coccidiosis and cryptosporidiosis. Safe and eco-friendly, this spray revolutionises the way calves are cared for in sheds.

Calving season runs between July and October. A buildup of pathogens and ammonia in sheds can trigger respiratory illnesses in calves, even causing death. To combat this issue, Ergozyme NZ has launched Micromix Aqua – Ergo Calf | Shed Spray. This natural product quickly reduces urine gases that lead to eye irritation, breathing problems, and even death. At the same time, it reduces harmful pathogens like crypto, clostridia bacteria, E.coli and coccidiosis, while drastically reducing flies.

Because the product contains natural elements, animals do not need to be removed during treatment. It’s been proven to be incredibly effective at reducing harmful gases within ½ hour to an hour of application. Good bacteria are not killed by this product, and only a weekly application is necessary. Lamb barns, sheep milking sheds, and contaminated paddocks high in bacteria can also benefit from its use.

"We want dairy farmers to know that they have access to a safe, powerful solution this calving season," says CEO Wium Mostert . "It's easy to use, fast acting, and better for you and the environment."

According to Sharemilkers Kane and Kerrin Stow, the product works wonders: "We calved down a 1000 cows this spring in trying and wet conditions and we are happy to say that using Ergo Calf | Shed Spray in the calf shed worked a treat. We had very few problems compared with other seasons which certainly made the job significantly easier at a busy time of the year. "

Visit Ergozyme NZ to learn more about this pioneering product.

About Ergozyme NZ

Ergozyme NZ products represent a major breakthrough for the agricultural industry. With this new generation of regenerative agriculture products, farmers and growers have powerful solutions to help them improve the health of their livestock, pasture and crops. Best of all they are natural, eco-friendly and safe to use around livestock and people.

