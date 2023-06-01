Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Advises Toka Tū Ake EQC On The First New Zealand Originated Catastrophe Bond

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 9:28 am
Press Release: MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Toka Tū Ake EQC today announced the placement of a NZD225 million catastrophe bond by Singapore domiciled special purpose reinsurance vehicle, Totara Re Pty Ltd, in the first catastrophe bond (cat bond) transaction originated out of New Zealand.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts acted as Toka Tū Ake EQC’s New Zealand counsel on the transaction, which will provide cat bond backed reinsurance cover to sit alongside Toka Tū Ake EQC’s traditional reinsurance programme.

New Zealand’s reinsurance needs are becoming more expensive to meet and harder to access due to the global impacts of climate change, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Through the cat bond transaction , Toka Tū Ake EQC has been able to support the country’s growing needs and preparedness for the risks natural hazards pose to communities.

On announcement of the transaction by Toka Tū Ake EQC, Partner Chris O’Brien said: "We are proud to work alongside Toka Tū Ake EQC on this ground-breaking, first-of-its-kind for New Zealand transaction. With the heightened level of uncertainty both here and offshore, Toka Tū Ake EQC is providing prudent leadership to help prepare for whatever lies ahead for the country."

The MinterEllisonRuddWatts team was headed by Partner Chris O’Brien, who led the New Zealand team working on the transaction structuring, the issue of the offer documents, the negotiation of a New Zealand law governed reinsurance contract, and the New Zealand public law aspects of the transaction. Chris worked with Senior Associate Adrianne Reid, with assistance from Solicitor Devesh Awmee.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MinterEllisonRuddWatts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Rural Connectivity Options

The Commerce Commission has launched its Rural Connectivity Study with the goal of painting a detailed picture of the rural telecommunications market. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>


Frog Recruitment: Employers Pulling Out The Stops To Entice Workers To Stay

Employers and resigning employees are engaging in counteroffer combat more than ever, and bosses offer a range of workplace carrots to tempt them to stay put. More>>


Zespri: 2022/23 Financial Results Reflect Challenging Season

Zespri’s 2022/23 financial results reflect a challenging period for the kiwifruit industry, with grower returns down. More>>


Statistics: Fewer New Homes Consented In April 2023

There were 2,757 new homes consented in the month of April 2023, down 26% compared with April 2022. More>>


Digitl: Chorus reorganisation to focus on changing challenges

Chorus is planning a major reorganisation it says is necessary to deal with a changing market and new regulatory settings. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 