Vertiv Releases 2022 Environmental, Social And Governance Report, Detailing ESG Initiatives And Achievements

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today released its second annual report on the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, highlighting initiatives across several key areas.

In 2022, efforts focused on six areas key to the company’s vision and values: efficient products and systems, responsible operations, its people, its neighbors, supply chain integrity, and governance. Some of the initiatives and results highlighted in the report include:

The expansion of both the product portfolio and the product pipeline with new and upgraded offerings with energy- and water-efficiency attributes.

Release of the Vertiv Guide to Data Center Sustainability, an online resource of practices and emerging technologies to help the industry advance toward net-zero operations.

Launch of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) training sessions for senior management and other global and regional leaders and continued training on unconscious bias.

Centralising and expanding employee wellness programs for associates globally.

Driving positive change in communities across the globe through employee volunteerism supported by the company, focusing on education and STEM, people in need, healthcare, and community improvements.

Steps taken in 2022 to reduce the environmental impacts of Vertiv’s business. Across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), several Vertiv factories have purchased renewable energy for operations, and Vertiv’s E+I Engineering Burnfoot location in Ireland installed a system that recycles and reuses all process water in manufacturing, reducing the overall water consumption of the site. In North America, the Delaware, Ohio, U.S. facility began installation of an on-site solar field, to support a microgrid demonstration initiative.

Continued commitment to supply chain integrity, analysing 100% of the prior year supplier spend and conducting additional due diligence on more than 500 direct and indirect suppliers to assure compliance with leading industry standards for human rights and labour conditions.

“We have made steady advancement in our commitment to be a responsible global and corporate citizen,” said Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv CEO. “We are creating reliable, water- and energy-efficient products and systems that support the environmental objectives of our customers, while improving our own policies and impact related to our operations, our people, our communities, and our supply chain. We are proud to share our work on these fronts with the world.”

This year’s ESG report also introduces reporting aligned to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), a leading framework for communicating the management of climate risks and opportunities and how these impact Vertiv’s business strategy.

Additional details are available in the report, which can be accessed and downloaded at Vertiv.com.

