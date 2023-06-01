G-P Announces New Tech Capabilities For Global Employment Platform

G-P (Globalization Partners), pioneer of the global employment industry, has unveiled its vision for new global growth technology, a category that will move the employer of record (EOR) industry into new territory.

The new category – global growth technology - was sparked by the demands and opportunities of the everywhere workforce. The tech will include tools for measuring and analysing global growth, as well as AI-enable tools for helping with employee satisfaction.

McKinsey, in partnership with G-P, recently estimated this market to be worth well over $50 billion. Modern work has been transformed by technological advances enabling companies to quickly build global teams and the availability of talent from emerging countries. However, companies need guidance on where to start, and support to implement and manage strategies that effectively unlock opportunities.

The company also announced future G-P Meridian Suite products that will provide rich insights and global expertise, remove the friction for global expansion, and ensure compliant employee lifecycle management.

"Our vision for G-P Meridian Suite is to enable business leaders to find success building and managing global teams while enabling the professionals they hire to do their best work no matter where they are in the world," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, G-P. "Modern work isn't just about where your business lives today. At G-P, it's about where opportunities can take you tomorrow. Where you see growth made possible, teamwork made possible, and global made possible...for everyone."

With today's announcement, G-P invites customers to participate in a beta launch of:

G-P Meridian IQ that will provide the intelligence companies need to inform their business growth around the world. This includes real-time salary and benefit benchmarking data by country, information on the best markets for specific talent, hiring and employer burden cost data, details on local compliance laws and tax requirements and more. G-P Meridian IQ will leverage proprietary global data and insights for planning and strategic expansion.

G-P Meridian eLibrary that will provide customisable and locally compliant digital document templates and software to help customers save time and deliver a richer, localised experience to their global workforce. Available document templates will include employment contracts, HR forms, best practices guides, benefits guides, employee handbooks and more.

G-P Meridian Advisor that will support employee engagement, address employee issues and answer payroll or benefits questions for teams in markets around the globe using G-P's proprietary data. Enabled by generative AI, G-P Meridian Advisor will support common queries, guide users through workflows and offer best-in-class advice based on over a decade of experience supporting thousands of companies expanding teams globally. Companies will also be able to access G-P's global network of experts who can provide direct support for all aspects of HR and global compliance.

G-P Meridian Marketplace that will enable companies to connect directly to G-P's certified partners through a single platform, creating one interface for customers to access products and services needed to support their global expansion. Payroll and HRIS partners will be seamlessly integrated to eliminate manual data transfers between platforms. G-P Meridian Marketplace will also connect companies to localized services such as office space, IT hardware and support, relocation services and so much more.

"At G-P, we're bringing together everything a company and its workforce need for global growth with our AI-enabled platform, our comprehensive and customizable product suite and our unmatched network of in-country local market experts," said Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P.

G-P will introduce additional global growth solutions as part of the G-P Meridian Suite over the next 18 months. Register to participate in the beta launch here and learn more about the complete offerings of G-P Meridian Suite here.

