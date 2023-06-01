Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Pharmacy Website Platform Storbie Inks Deal To Launch In The US

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Storbie Limited

Kiwi pharmacy website and ecommerce platform Storbie has inked a deal with the largest US independent pharmacy management software system PioneerRx (a RedSail Technologies LLC company) as their preferred website and ecommerce solution for their thousands of pharmacy clients.

Storbie powers hundreds of community pharmacy websites across Australia and New Zealand. Their oversubscribed raise late 2021 was set to fund expansion beyond Australasian shores and with their entry into the US they’re achieving just that.

Storbie’s mission is to advance and empower community commerce and this deal is set to transform the digital landscape for pharmacies and their communities across the USA. Storbie CEO Shane Bartle says “Storbie’s trajectory is exciting and entering the United States market with PioneerRx is massive for us. The support of an international partner like PioneerRx demonstrates how much they believe in the impact we can have in one of the largest markets in the world.”

Storbie makes it easy for pharmacies to promote their services and sell their retail offering online as well as in-store. Storbie connects relevant parts of the pharmacy’s supply chain to streamline and automate product data, marketing campaigns and customer engagement. Jeff Key, PioneerRx President, shares “Storbie is best in class. We’ve evaluated software options globally to support our vision to champion community pharmacies across digital and physical channels and Storbie brings it all together like nothing we’ve seen anywhere else in the world.”

Kiwi Venture Capital firm Alt Ventures led Storbie’s raise in 2021 and Managing Partner Chris Jagger is delighted with the most recent progress. “Storbie is going from strength to strength. They’re focused on making it easy for pharmacies and veterinary practices to compete online and ensure they can continue to provide access to healthcare for their communities. Their product backs it up ten-fold.”

Storbie has a big year ahead, bedding in this new partnership and signing their first pharmacy customers beyond Australia and New Zealand, while continuing to champion the success of their customers closer to home.

Read more about Storbie and PioneerRx below.

About Storbie

Storbie is a specialist website and ecommerce platform for independent pharmacies. They make it easy for pharmacies to extend their brick-and-mortar customer experience online including being able to be found locally, promote their services, and sell their retail offering.

Storbie makes it possible for even the smallest pharmacy to have and maintain a comprehensive online presence by connecting with key industry organisations and software solutions to streamline and automate product data, marketing campaigns and customer engagement.

www.storbie.com

About PioneerRx

PioneerRx Pharmacy Software has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by independent pharmacies. We recognize the shift towards a clinical, patient-centered future in pharmacy practice. That's why PioneerRx is designed to equip pharmacies with the tools and capabilities they need to thrive in this evolving landscape. By actively listening to our users and implementing their suggestions, we ensure that our software stays ahead of the curve and paves the way for leading industry trends. With PioneerRx, pharmacies can streamline their operations, enhance clinical services, and strengthen patient relationships. When you choose PioneerRx, you're joining a community of forward-thinking pharmacy professionals who are dedicated to making a difference.

Learn why PioneerRx is the most installed software among independent pharmacies at www.PioneerRx.com.

