Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For Volution Group Application To Acquire Proven Systems

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from Volution Group plc seeking clearance to acquire the business and assets of Proven Systems Limited.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Volution/Proven” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 15 June 2023.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 18 July 2023. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

Background

Volution Group, a company based in the United Kingdom, is the ultimate owner of Volution Ventilation New Zealand Limited. In New Zealand, Volution (through a wholly owned subsidiary Simx Limited) supplies home ventilation systems under the Smart Vent brand. It principally supplies these systems through wholesalers and building supplies merchants.

Proven Systems is a privately-owned New Zealand owned company. It supplies and installs home ventilation systems under the DVS brand. Proven sells its DVS systems direct to consumers.

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

