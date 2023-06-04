Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
$1 Million Win For Lucky Porirua Lotto Player

Sunday, 4 June 2023, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Lotto player from Porirua after winning $1 million in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Porirua.

In tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw, the $1 million jackpot was shared by two players from Auckland and Dunedin, who each take home $500,000.

The winning Strike Four tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

