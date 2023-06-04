$1 Million Win For Lucky Porirua Lotto Player

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Lotto player from Porirua after winning $1 million in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Porirua.

In tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw, the $1 million jackpot was shared by two players from Auckland and Dunedin, who each take home $500,000.

The winning Strike Four tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

