Hospitality NZ Appoints Steve Armitage As Chief Executive

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Hospitality NZ

Hospitality NZ President Nick Keene has today announced Steve Armitage as the organisation’s new Chief Executive, effective from the 14th of August.

Keene said Armitage’s proven track record, deep understanding of the industry, and alignment with the organisation’s strategic goals made him the ideal candidate to lead the organisation.

“We are thrilled to have Steve join our team as the new Chief Executive. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, and his forward-thinking mindset aligns perfectly with Hospitality NZ's vision for the next 3-5 years,” Keene said.

“With a strong background in the hospitality industry, Steve has consistently demonstrated his leadership abilities and strategic thinking throughout his career. His extensive knowledge of the sector, combined with his passion for innovation and growth, will be instrumental in driving Hospitality NZ forward and seizing exciting opportunities in the industry.

“We are confident that his expertise and leadership will further strengthen Hospitality NZ's position as the leading representative and advocate for the hospitality industry in New Zealand.”

Armitage’s career has spanned the public and private sectors, most recently specialising in tourism, major events, business attraction, communications and public affairs. He was GM, Destination, at ATEED for eight years, until 2021, and since then has Chaired the Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) and consulted to the events and tourism industry.

Steve Armitage said: “I feel very privileged to step into this role at such an important time and I am determined to build on the tireless work that Julie and the team have performed in recent years.

“Hospitality has always been close to my heart, providing a strong foundation for my career. I look forward to combining my experience and passion with that of the wider membership to advance the interests of the sector.”

Keene thanked Steve’s predecessor Julie White, for her significant contributions to Hospitality NZ over the past five years.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Julie for her dedication and achievements during her tenure.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Steve will gradually assume his new responsibilities over the next two months, before taking on the role full-time starting from 14th August. This transitional period will allow Steve to familiarise himself with the organisation and its operations, ensuring a seamless continuation of Hospitality NZ's strategic objectives.

