Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz, part of NZ Compare, New Zealand's leading price comparison group experienced a significant milestone in May 2023, as it recorded its highest ever number of monthly users. The platform witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting the growing demand for affordable energy options amidst the increasing cost of living and growing hardship faced by many Kiwis.

The rising cost of living has put significant strain on households across New Zealand, with essential expenses such as broadband and energy bills becoming an increasingly challenging aspect to manage. As Kiwis continue to navigate financial hardships, PowerCompare.co.nz has emerged as a trusted resource, providing consumers with a platform to compare energy prices and plans and including information about more New Zealand energy retailers than the government backed Powerswitch website-.

The staggering 104% year-on-year increase in user activity on PowerCompare.co.nz indicates the growing awareness among New Zealanders about the importance of finding the most cost-effective energy solutions. As families strive to stretch their budgets and make informed financial decisions, the platform has played a crucial role in empowering individuals to take control of their energy expenses.

Commenting on the significant milestone, CEO of NZ Compare, Gavin Male, said, "We are thrilled to have achieved our highest ever user numbers in May 2023. It demonstrates the increasing reliance of Kiwis on our platform to find affordable energy options and alleviate the financial burden associated with the rising cost of living. Unfortunately, some energy retailers have opted out of providing us all the information we need to help consumers compare all the alternatives but one of the key principles of our operation is to list as many different providers as possible; whether they partner with us in a commercial manner or not. Our mission has always been to provide transparent and accessible information that helps the consumer make a fully informed choice and NZ Compare is proud to be supporting New Zealanders during these challenging times."

PowerCompare.co.nz's user-friendly interface and comprehensive comparison tools have made it easier for Kiwis to navigate the complexities of the energy market. By inputting their specific energy usage details, users can quickly identify the most cost-effective plans and providers tailored to their needs. The platform not only enables significant savings but also encourages competition among energy suppliers, fostering a more affordable and competitive market for consumers. The Auckland based customer support centre also helps those consumers that are not as confident online to switch via the phone with a member of the NZ Compare team.

As New Zealand continues to grapple with the increasing cost of living and growing financial hardship, NZ Compare remains committed to assisting households in finding the best deals for their household bills. PowerCompare.co.nz is just one of their websites that serves as a valuable resource, empowering consumers to proactively manage their energy expenses and reduce financial strain.

-NZ Compare research based on onsite date at June 5th 2023 - Powerswitch names 18 NZ retailers - https://www.powerswitch.org.nz/retailers whilst Power Compare names 30 retailers - https://www.powercompare.co.nz/companies N.B. Pricing is not available for all retailers on either site due to retailer policies.

