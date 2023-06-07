How To Keep Using A Kiwi Phone Overseas

Travel can be a great opportunity to unplug from social media and take some time for yourself. However, having a phone on hand to look up directions, check translations and stay in contact with your loved ones is also desirable for most people. So is it possible to continue to use your Kiwi phone overseas? And if so, how?

The good news is that in the vast majority of cases, you can absolutely use your normal handset while abroad. As long as it is not locked to your regular network in NZ, and as long as the country where you intend to spend time operates via GSM technology, you’ll have no problems. However, the exact way you go about it will incur different challenges and costs. To make things easier, we’ve elucidated the possible options available to you below, from data roaming charges and travel bolt-ons to Thailand eSIMs and public Wi-Fi networks. Read on to find out more.

Data roaming

The easiest and most convenient way to keep using your Kiwi phone abroad is to simply accept your network’s data roaming charges. This will allow you to surf the net at will and make phone calls and texts. However, you should be aware that these services will now cost significantly more than they did in New Zealand, with data roaming notoriously extortionate. As a result, we’d encourage you to investigate one of the other options on the list if time and budget allows.

Travel bolt-ons

Many service providers offer additional travel packages for their users while away. Most of these packages give you a specific number of minutes and texts you can use, alongside a limited amount of data you can consume, over a pre-agreed period of time. While still expensive, they’re generally far cheaper than standard data roaming charges. Shopping around can reveal decent deals, depending on the network you use and the country you’re visiting.

Local SIM cards

On the other hand, you might choose to go local buy purchasing a SIM card in the country you’re visiting upon arrival. This can usually be done in the airport or, failing that, in convenience stores and telecommunications outlets in major towns and cities. While this does grant you access to a local network and is generally reasonably priced, it involves the fiddly business of switching SIMs and activating your new card.

eSIMs

To get around those logistical hurdles, you might want to try the latest development in the SIM sector – the eSIM. This tiny little gizmo is already embedded in a variety of the latest phones from leading brands and can be remotely activated by purchasing a prepaid plan, scanning a QR code and following the onscreen instructions. eSIMs are great because they come in a variety of packages, give reliable access to local networks and can handle up to 10 different profiles (or network connections) at once, making them ideal for multinational travel trips.

Public Wi-Fi networks

If saving money is your priority concern, you could forego a 24/7 internet connection in favour of public Wi-Fi networks. These are generally free to use and are found in hotels, cafes, libraries and other public spaces with increasing frequency. However, the network can be weak and is prone to falling away unexpectedly, while such hotspots are also a magnet for cyber criminals. That’s because they have poorer defences and as such, you’re susceptible to being hacked, so make sure you take sensible precautions every time you connect to one.

Pocket Wi-Fi

If you’re concerned about the instability and insecurity of public Wi-Fi, why not go private? You can carry around your own Wi-Fi emitting device, variously known as Pocket Wi-Fi or Portable Wi-Fi sticks. These are lightweight, battery-powered and can connect several devices at once. However, they’re also unreliable in terms of network strength, have limited battery life and can become prohibitively expensive if used for streaming or downloading.

Planning in advance

Whichever of the aforementioned options you decide to use, there are a few sensible steps you can take to minimise your consumption of data and keep your costs low. For starters, you should tweak the settings on your apps to ensure they’re not running in the background (and consuming data in the process). You can also download music, films and other media while in NZ so that you don’t have to stream while away. Combining some of the above options (such as public Wi-Fi hotspots when available and eSIMs for the rest of the time) can also yield affordable yet effective results.

Don’t miss out on the use of your phone while exploring the world. Any of the options outlined above can help you to continue taking advantage of your Kiwi phone, regardless of which corner of the globe you find yourself in.

