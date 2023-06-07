IGT Inks A Decade-long Exclusive Licensing Deal With Sony Pictures Television For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Brand

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) has just announced an exclusive ten-year licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Television for the globally popular Wheel of Fortune brand. The agreement is effective from 1 January 2025 until 31 December 2034.

IGT, a world leader in gaming, aims to maximise the returns from this licensing partnership by continuing their tradition of creating omnichannel Wheel of Fortune games that entice consumers off the back of the well-known television game show.

"Sony Pictures Television has been a trusted IGT partner for over a quarter-century. During this time, we've produced a diverse portfolio of Wheel of Fortune games that have revolutionised the industry, held top spots in game-performance charts, and generated substantial revenue for our customers," commented Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO, Global Gaming.

IGT's online gaming portfolio and iLottery offerings are strategically infused with the Wheel of Fortune brand, offering a range of instant lottery games and high-participation second-chance promotions.

Suzanne Prete, Sony Pictures Television, Executive Vice President of Game Shows, echoed the excitement, "Sony Pictures Television and IGT share the same commitment to utilising the Wheel of Fortune brand creatively, creating growth opportunities, and ensuring that Wheel of Fortune remains synonymous with winning and fun."

