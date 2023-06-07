Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
IGT Inks A Decade-long Exclusive Licensing Deal With Sony Pictures Television For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Brand

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 10:13 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

IGT Inks a Decade-long Exclusive Licensing Deal with Sony Pictures Television for 'Wheel of Fortune' Brand

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) has just announced an exclusive ten-year licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Television for the globally popular Wheel of Fortune brand. The agreement is effective from 1 January 2025 until 31 December 2034.

IGT, a world leader in gaming, aims to maximise the returns from this licensing partnership by continuing their tradition of creating omnichannel Wheel of Fortune games that entice consumers off the back of the well-known television game show.

"Sony Pictures Television has been a trusted IGT partner for over a quarter-century. During this time, we've produced a diverse portfolio of Wheel of Fortune games that have revolutionised the industry, held top spots in game-performance charts, and generated substantial revenue for our customers," commented Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO, Global Gaming.

The timeless allure of Wheel of Fortune in the digital age is reminiscent of popular online tools such as Spin the Wheel, a utility that features a spin wheel for making random choices. It's an exciting time in the iGaming world, and IGT continues to lead the charge.

IGT's online gaming portfolio and iLottery offerings are strategically infused with the Wheel of Fortune brand, offering a range of instant lottery games and high-participation second-chance promotions.

Suzanne Prete, Sony Pictures Television, Executive Vice President of Game Shows, echoed the excitement, "Sony Pictures Television and IGT share the same commitment to utilising the Wheel of Fortune brand creatively, creating growth opportunities, and ensuring that Wheel of Fortune remains synonymous with winning and fun."

For additional information, you can visit the IGT website or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

