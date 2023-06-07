Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

15th Climate Change And Business Conference To Focus On Delivering Net Zero

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 10:43 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) and Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC) are again joining forces with the Environmental Defence Society (EDS) to deliver the country’s leading and longest running annual Climate Change and Business Conference.

Taking place in Tāmaki Makaurau at the Auckland Viaduct Events Centre on 19 and 20 September, the conference will provide a vital platform for climate action discussion and debate, less than a month out from the country’s General Election.

"The theme of this year’s conference is Delivering Net Zero and reflects the shift towards implementation on the journey towards securing a carbon zero 2050," says SBC Executive Director Mike Burrell.

"The ongoing impact of the recent extreme weather events provides an acute reminder of the growing threat climate change poses to our homes, businesses and livelihoods. The speakers and format of this year’s conference will focus on what is needed to urgently deliver our bold ambition for a low emissions, climate resilient future - where all New Zealanders can thrive."

Featuring a programme of international and local speakers and panellists, the Climate Change and Business Conference provides business leaders with a critical opportunity for sharing the leadership ideas and innovative thinking required to tackle the enormous task ahead of us.

"For the business community uncertainty is our new norm - whether that is in relation to the economic environment, political changes, or the environmental challenges we are facing with increasing regularity. But we don’t have the luxury to wait for certainty, and change is only going to accelerate from here. Gone are the days when climate change mitigation and adaptation were a nice to do. This is an urgent business need, and for those organisations who have been on this journey for some time, we know achieving deeper emissions reductions will only get harder from here. This requires us to place greater focus on innovation and effective collaboration within and between the public and private sectors," says Spark CEO and CLC Convenor Jolie Hodson.

"This year’s conference will highlight the opportunities for business to make an impact in the journey to net zero. It provides a platform to connect and network with peers, for thought leadership, to showcase innovation and business investment, for collaboration, and importantly, to ask the hard questions about whether we’re doing enough collectively," she says.

2023 also marks a milestone year for the conference, which will celebrate its 15 th anniversary.

"We have come a long way since the first Climate Change and Business Conference in 2008," says Gary Taylor, CEO of EDS.

"The science is no longer disputed. Gabrielle has woken everyone up to the fact that climate change is indeed an existential threat, and business leadership on climate change is arguably outpacing that of governments.

"This year's conference will have a sharp focus on identifying effective adaptation pathways which have been brought into acute focus for us, as well as maintaining the momentum on achieving real emission reductions at pace, free from greenwashing and with less reliance on offsetting," says Mr Taylor.

Conference partners are pleased to be welcoming back the Ministry for the Environment and Westpac New Zealand as Foundation sponsors for this important event.

The 2022 Climate Change and Business Conference was the largest in the event’s history, with more than 500 people attending in person, and a nearly 300 joining online.

More information, including 2023 programme details and early bird registration, is available on the conference website here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ Compare:
Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


Consumer NZ: Problematic Supermarket Pricing Perseveres

In March, Consumer NZ brought examples of over 300 dodgy supermarket specials to the attention of the supermarket bosses, yet Kiwis continue to share evidence that supermarket pricing practices are far from fair. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Meta & Privacy: The Economy Of Data Transgressions

Meta, to put it rather inelegantly, has a data non-compliance problem. It began with the original conception of Facebook, a social network conceived by that most anti-social of types, Mark Zuckerberg. Who says these troubled sorts lack a sense of irony? More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 