Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waitapu Group Announces New Wellington Leader

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: Waitapu Group

Wellington, New Zealand: The Waitapu Group has announced that its Stanley Street Business Director Sarah Johnson has taken on the role of leading the group’s operations in the capital.

Heading up the group's Wellington operation, Sarah brings over 28 years of business direction and leadership experience. “This is an exciting time to take on this leadership role,” Sarah Johnson said.

Waitapu Group is a proudly local collective of independent, innovative, unconventional businesses that surround their clients' complex business challenges with a collaborative group of subject matter experts, strategists, cultural guides, creative thinkers and producers.

Sarah brings with her decades of experience working in the UK, the Middle East and New Zealand, representing a broad range of clients from Red Bull, Virgin Atlantic, Estee Lauder Group and Marriott International, to government departments, NGOs and heads of state.

"By leveraging the Waitapu Group's consulting businesses Rutherford and Tātou, along with the creative and media capability at Stanley Street, we are able to honour the diverse voices we serve across multiple retail, government and public sector clients. Ultimately developing and delivering agile, innovative, strategic plans and holistic brand experiences across the client’s channels.”

The Waitapu Group’s capability brings powerful perspectives and skills together, enabling clients to get to the best solutions, in the most cost effective manner, faster. This approach is particularly valuable in environments where there are multiple customers, users, or stakeholders who all need to be heard, have insight and experience with what is being designed, and need to be brought on the
journey. In her new role, Sarah will be responsible for continuing to grow the group's presence in this progressive market, offering clients a high-level of community engagement that marries kaupapa Māori with human-centred design principles and service design methodologies.

Waitapu Group Owner, Greg Partington says he is excited by the wealth of experience Sarah is bringing to the Wellington leadership role. “Wellington is important to our business. Sarah leading our dynamic team sends a signal that we care about the capital, national impact and our clients.”

Waitapu Group’s clients include the Department of Corrections, Ministry for the Environment, Ministry for Primary Industries, Rebel Sport, Fisher Funds, KFC & ITM.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waitapu Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ Compare:
Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


Consumer NZ: Problematic Supermarket Pricing Perseveres

In March, Consumer NZ brought examples of over 300 dodgy supermarket specials to the attention of the supermarket bosses, yet Kiwis continue to share evidence that supermarket pricing practices are far from fair. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Meta & Privacy: The Economy Of Data Transgressions

Meta, to put it rather inelegantly, has a data non-compliance problem. It began with the original conception of Facebook, a social network conceived by that most anti-social of types, Mark Zuckerberg. Who says these troubled sorts lack a sense of irony? More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 