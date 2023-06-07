Waitapu Group Announces New Wellington Leader

Wellington, New Zealand: The Waitapu Group has announced that its Stanley Street Business Director Sarah Johnson has taken on the role of leading the group’s operations in the capital.

Heading up the group's Wellington operation, Sarah brings over 28 years of business direction and leadership experience. “This is an exciting time to take on this leadership role,” Sarah Johnson said.

Waitapu Group is a proudly local collective of independent, innovative, unconventional businesses that surround their clients' complex business challenges with a collaborative group of subject matter experts, strategists, cultural guides, creative thinkers and producers.

Sarah brings with her decades of experience working in the UK, the Middle East and New Zealand, representing a broad range of clients from Red Bull, Virgin Atlantic, Estee Lauder Group and Marriott International, to government departments, NGOs and heads of state.

"By leveraging the Waitapu Group's consulting businesses Rutherford and Tātou, along with the creative and media capability at Stanley Street, we are able to honour the diverse voices we serve across multiple retail, government and public sector clients. Ultimately developing and delivering agile, innovative, strategic plans and holistic brand experiences across the client’s channels.”

The Waitapu Group’s capability brings powerful perspectives and skills together, enabling clients to get to the best solutions, in the most cost effective manner, faster. This approach is particularly valuable in environments where there are multiple customers, users, or stakeholders who all need to be heard, have insight and experience with what is being designed, and need to be brought on the

journey. In her new role, Sarah will be responsible for continuing to grow the group's presence in this progressive market, offering clients a high-level of community engagement that marries kaupapa Māori with human-centred design principles and service design methodologies.

Waitapu Group Owner, Greg Partington says he is excited by the wealth of experience Sarah is bringing to the Wellington leadership role. “Wellington is important to our business. Sarah leading our dynamic team sends a signal that we care about the capital, national impact and our clients.”

Waitapu Group’s clients include the Department of Corrections, Ministry for the Environment, Ministry for Primary Industries, Rebel Sport, Fisher Funds, KFC & ITM.

© Scoop Media

