Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Wins 13th Diamond Dealer Award At Mitsubishi Motors NZ Annual Event

The past few years have been a challenging time for the automotive industry. With numerous worldwide factors working against the sector, New Zealand has watched as Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand (MMNZ) has stepped up to the plate, navigating these rough seas and achieving extraordinary results - including being NZ's number one passenger car brand for 2022.

One of the major keys to MMNZ's success through these turbulent times has been its incredible network of dealerships. By putting people first in everything they do, these dealerships contribute significantly to the success of MMNZ and the satisfaction of their customers. Every year, MMNZ takes the time to shine the spotlight on these dealerships by hosting the Annual Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand Diamond Dealer Awards. In the exquisite Chinzanso Gardens in Tokyo this year, these prestigious awards recognise outstanding dealers who excel in various aspects of dealership operations, such as sales, customer service, and overall performance.

These Diamond Dealer Awards recognise the crème de la crème of MMNZ’s amazing network of dealerships.

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Wins Thirteenth Diamond Dealer Award

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi is no stranger to the Diamond Dealer Awards. The dealership, based on Auckland's North Shore has a reputation for its exceptional attention to detail when it comes to customer service - both in sales and after-sales. This year they received their thirteenth Diamond Dealer Award, an incredible feat. For a dealership to have provided unparalleled customer service consistently for over a decade just shows how passionate the team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi is. Their remarkable performance played a crucial role in MMNZ's success as the number-one passenger car brand in New Zealand in 2022.

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's “People First” Focus is the Secret to their Success

The award-winning performance of Simon Lucas Mitsubishi can be attributed to their dedication to delivering exceptional customer service - you just need to take a second to read their hundreds of Google reviews to see the genuine rapport they develop with each customer. This would be impossible to deliver or sustain without having a motivated and engaged team. This has not just meant looking outward to the customer, but inward to the individual staff of the business to ensure they are supported both inside and outside work. With a holistic approach to understanding its staff and a leadership team focused on coaching and mentorship, the company has developed a light-hearted culture where a great experience is a joy to deliver. Great experiences are not just the outcome of good processes, but the result of developing great people and a great culture where the desire to deliver is second nature. Through this Simon Lucas Mitsubishi has maintained a strong reputation and consistent growth in an increasingly competitive market.

The increased adoption of electric vehicle technology has allowed them to take their customer service to another level, making a huge effort to educate and inform people about this innovative technology. From in-depth blogs on their website to hosting the "Clean Car Roadshow", Simon Lucas Mitsubishi has shown a commitment to helping their customers make an informed choice about this exciting development in the industry. This commitment helped support them in achieving the highest number of PHEV sales in the entire MMNZ network for 2022.

In addition to the prestigious Diamond Dealer award, their customer-first approach was further echoed when they received the "Overall Parts Excellence" award.

Upon receiving the award, Simon Lucas, owner of Simon Lucas Mitsubishi, expressed his gratitude and thanked his team for their hard work and dedication. "I am very proud of my amazing team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi who bring ability, positivity, humour, commitment and camaraderie to work in a way that has enabled us to achieve this outstanding result - Mitsubishi Diamond Dealer 2023 and Overall Parts Excellence 2023. Special thanks also to my leadership team who understand the true value of servant leadership and through whose efforts this result would not have been achieved. Thank you to our many customers, both new and long-standing for your trust, your loyalty and with so many, your friendship. To have received this award at the home of Mitsubishi Motors in Tokyo is an honour and a privilege. Thank you to Mitsubishi Motors Corporation for the unparalleled hospitality and to the Mitsubishi Motors NZ team for their enthusiastic and positive leadership of the brand in New Zealand."

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's Long-Term Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

With another Diamond Dealer award on the shelf, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi has once again proven that building a strong positively motivated organisation results in the best experience for their customers. Winning their thirteenth Diamond Dealer Award, as well as the Overall Parts Excellence award, is a testament to their desire to deliver an exceptional experience and leadership in the industry. With its experienced and knowledgeable team, there’s no doubt that the dealership will maintain this momentum into the future.

It is clear that Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's long-term commitment to customer satisfaction has earned them the recognition they deserve, and they continue to set the bar high for dealerships across New Zealand. If you are wanting to know more about the award-winning Mitsubishi range, head to

www.simonlucas.co.nz

.

