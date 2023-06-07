Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Pet Holidays Surge This Winter

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Airnb

As a leading platform for unique hosted stays, Airbnb has witnessed a significant surge in nights booked with pets (close to 50%) and is unveiling the latest pet travel trends based on pet-friendly demand and supply data.

Just over 27% of global listings on Airbnb are declared pet-friendly, a figure that has been consistently growing over the past five years. In New Zealand, Kiwis and their furry friends are heading to the South Island, with the region hosting the highest number of pet nights booked in the country, with Christchurch topping the destination list for holidays with pets, followed by Auckland and Queenstown.

“We know people love travelling with their pets and for many, their four legged friends are an extension of the family,” said Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb’s Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand.

“With so many pet friendly options across New Zealand that suit a range of people and their priorities, travelling with pets and including them in holiday plans has never been easier.”

What are the most wishlisted pet-friendly stays?

The most wishlisted pet-friendly stays demonstrate the unique and beloved properties that travellers have been eyeing for their pet-friendly holidays. Here are the top ten most wishlisted pet-friendly stays on Airbnb in NZ.

The data reveals that Kiwis are seeking pet-friendly stays away from bustling cities this winter, with 60% of pet-friendly stays booked this winter situated in rural non-urban areas, emphasising a strong desire for their furry friends to get among the great outdoors.

Local cities with the highest percentage of pets nights booked

  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
  • Queenstown-Lakes

Pawsitive protection: AirCover for Hosts safeguards against pet-related damages

We understand Hosts may have concerns about welcoming guests with pets into their cherished properties. That's why we introduced top-to-bottom protection with AirCover for Hosts for free on every booking. AirCover for Hosts includes pet damage, meaning you can open your doors to pet-loving guests with confidence, knowing that unforeseen accidents or waggy tail mishaps will be taken care of.

All listings included in this press release are intended to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not endorse or promote these listings or any other accommodations or experiences on the platform.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Airnb on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Almost 40% Increase In North Island Retail Crime

Grocers running the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE, & Four Square stores recorded a 38.2% increase in retail crime between February and April of this year.
More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


Consumer NZ: Problematic Supermarket Pricing Perseveres

In March, Consumer NZ brought examples of over 300 dodgy supermarket specials to the attention of the supermarket bosses, yet Kiwis continue to share evidence that supermarket pricing practices are far from fair. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 