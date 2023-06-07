New Zealand Pet Holidays Surge This Winter

As a leading platform for unique hosted stays, Airbnb has witnessed a significant surge in nights booked with pets (close to 50%) and is unveiling the latest pet travel trends based on pet-friendly demand and supply data.

Just over 27% of global listings on Airbnb are declared pet-friendly, a figure that has been consistently growing over the past five years. In New Zealand, Kiwis and their furry friends are heading to the South Island, with the region hosting the highest number of pet nights booked in the country, with Christchurch topping the destination list for holidays with pets, followed by Auckland and Queenstown.

“We know people love travelling with their pets and for many, their four legged friends are an extension of the family,” said Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb’s Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand.

“With so many pet friendly options across New Zealand that suit a range of people and their priorities, travelling with pets and including them in holiday plans has never been easier.”

What are the most wishlisted pet-friendly stays?

The most wishlisted pet-friendly stays demonstrate the unique and beloved properties that travellers have been eyeing for their pet-friendly holidays. Here are the top ten most wishlisted pet-friendly stays on Airbnb in NZ.

The data reveals that Kiwis are seeking pet-friendly stays away from bustling cities this winter, with 60% of pet-friendly stays booked this winter situated in rural non-urban areas, emphasising a strong desire for their furry friends to get among the great outdoors.

Local cities with the highest percentage of pets nights booked

Christchurch

Auckland

Queenstown-Lakes

Pawsitive protection: AirCover for Hosts safeguards against pet-related damages

We understand Hosts may have concerns about welcoming guests with pets into their cherished properties. That's why we introduced top-to-bottom protection with AirCover for Hosts for free on every booking. AirCover for Hosts includes pet damage, meaning you can open your doors to pet-loving guests with confidence, knowing that unforeseen accidents or waggy tail mishaps will be taken care of.

All listings included in this press release are intended to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not endorse or promote these listings or any other accommodations or experiences on the platform.

