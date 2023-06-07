Technology Drives New Road Safety App

Charity aims to give away 100 rare cars, donate to 100 families of car crash victims while reminding Kiwi drivers to keep to the 100 kmh speed limit

Road to 100 is a road safety charity committed to financially helping 100 Kiwi families of young car crash victims via an app that gives away 100 rare cars yearly while encouraging New Zealanders to be safer drivers.

Over 2500 drivers have already signed up for the fundraising app, which features similar navigation benefits as a traditional GPS app but is populated with safety graphics like Stop and Give Way signs before a driver sees the road signs in real-time.

The app sends safety warning messages to speeding drivers and notifications when the app detects unsafe driving, such as sudden braking. The data is used to create a safe driver profile, and drivers can accumulate good driving points or ‘entries’ that go in the draw to win one of 100 rare cars every year. An entry can also be purchased for $1. In December last year, Road to 100 gave away its first car, a 2001 Ferrari Spider.

Next Saturday 10 June at Hampton Downs, the second of 100 giveaway cars - a one-of-a-kind 2009 Nissan R35 GTR worth $120,000 will be given away to a Road to 100 user. The prize draw has already accumulated 100,000 entries.

Road to 100 founder and developer Dean Middleton says the app was developed to improve the quality of New Zealanders’ driving by educating the next generation of drivers while rewarding safe drivers.

“Our mission at Road to 100 is to revolutionise road safety through technology and community engagement. We recognise that every driver has different levels of driving skill, and we believe that by encouraging positive driving behaviour, we can create safer roads for all.

“Road to 100 offers a unique incentive for Aotearoa driver to improve their driving habits by committing to safe driving practices. Drivers who sign up can win big and contribute to a larger cause. As a not-for-profit organisation supported by leaders in the automotive industry and motorsport and road safety experts, we’re dedicated to creating an engaging way for motorists to take part in a campaign that will last for the duration of giving away 100 cars.”

Middleton, a former ‘boy racer’ who lost a friend to a car crash, hopes the campaign will reduce further harm on New Zealand roads which have seen more than 1400 deaths since 2018.

“The toll on families who lose their young drivers through car crashes is unspeakable; it is a lifetime sentence and often worsened when the young driver owes money on the car. I know families whose grief and stress are amplified when they have inherited car debt and funeral costs.

“Road to 100 will identify 100 New Zealand families that have suffered genuine hardship and will donate funds to these families so they can grieve for their loved ones without financial burden.”

Middleton said 2500 Kiwi drivers have signed up. “We have seen a diverse group of drivers sign up. As you’d expect, car enthusiasts motivated by winning a dream car are using Road to 100, but so are their parents who want to monitor their young driver’s habits - and truck drivers motivated to maximise a safety tool while working on the road.”

He says frequent users are given a driver profile with an avatar that will grow horns when the driver is unsafe or appear with a halo when the driving behaviour is positive.

“The devilish drivers will be recommended to sign up for a safer driving course at Hampton Downs; when they’ve completed their course, they can regain their halo or angel status, allowing them to re-enter the giveaways,” said Middleton.

He says New Zealand drivers can register for the app and receive a free entry in the draw to win the 2009 Nissan R35 GTR worth $120,000. The car will be given away at Hampton Downs on Saturday, 10 June, at 1500 hours.

www.roadto100.co.nz

