Submissions Open For ANZIIF's 11th New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards

ANZIIF is excited to announce that submissions for the 11th ANZIIF New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards are now open.

The Insurance Industry's night of nights will be held on 22 November at Cordis, Auckland.

The Awards bring all sectors of insurance together for a celebration of the accomplishments of businesses and individuals and to recognise the industry's continued support of customers, the community, and its people.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce submissions for the 2023 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards are now open." says Prue Wilsford, CEO of ANZIIF, "I invite you to apply and participate in this wonderful celebration of industry and I look forward to seeing you at the awards at Cordis, Auckland," adds Willsford.

This year there are 15 award categories. There are opportunities for a wide range of industry sectors to be represented and recognised as the insurance ecosystem grows.

Submissions close at 11:59pm NZST on Monday, 17 July

