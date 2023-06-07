K’Road Art Collection Set To Fetch Hundreds Of Thousands At Auction

A major art collection bought from galleries on or near Karangahape Road is coming up for sale.

• K’Road is the beating heart of the Auckland’s art world, with some of the city’s most significant galleries based here. It is known as the place to find works that will appreciate value — but this is becoming harder.

• Webb’s turned over excess of 30 million dollars of art sales in 2022, and there are no signs of slowdown.

• The market for high-end art continues to go from strength to strength, as factors such as increased interest rates, inflation, and a downturn in the housing market drive a surging interest in art as a vehicle for investment.

• The auction offers a rare opportunity to attain works from some of New Zealand’s most coveted artists, including Michael Parekōwhai, Tony De Lautour, Richard Killeen, Julian Dashper and Peter Stichbury — all of whom have significant waitlists for their works elsewhere.

• Ralph Hōtere’s Towards Aramoana is also included, and expected to fetch over $100,000.

• The upcoming completion of the CRL project may see an upset of K’Road’s fragile cultural ecosystem. This collection is an important snapshot in time.

You can see the full auction catalogue here: https://auctions.webbs.co.nz/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/602

