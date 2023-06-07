Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Finalists Announced In 2023 Diversity Awards NZ™

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 9:41 pm
Press Release: Diversity Works

Finalists in the 2023 Diversity Awards NZ™ were announced today, with judges recognising 33 entrants for the mahi they are doing to advance a culture of belonging in workplaces throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says selecting finalists was a difficult task, with an astounding range of entries in terms of depth and breadth.

“The submissions this year demonstrated a better understanding of the awards categories and criteria, and included an array of evidence demonstrating the positive impact this mahi is having on the culture of organisations and the experience of the people who work within them.”

The judging panel is looking forward to the next step in the process, finalists visits and interviews, which will provide greater insight into the work organisations are doing and the outcomes created.

The award winners will be announced in Auckland on Wednesday, 30 August.

Here is the list of finalists announced today:

Leadership Award

George Weston Foods 
Hind Management and Sudima Hotels

New Zealand Defence Force

Plant and Food Research New Zealand

Diverse Talent Award

Constellation Brands NZ

KPMG 
LawVu

Rocket Lab

Warner Bros.

Inclusive Workplace Award

Buddle Findlay 
Downer New Zealand 
Education Perfect

Hīkina Whakatutuki - Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE)

New Zealand Rugby
New Zealand Steel

Te Tari Taake Inland Revenue

Woods Glass

Ngā Āhuatanga o Te Tiriti Tohu

Plant and Food Research New Zealand

Te Kāhui Tātari Ture | Criminal Cases Review Commission

Te Tāpui Atawhai - Auckland City Mission

Toi Kai Rawa

Toi Mai

Whakarongorau Aotearoa

Impact Award

Aktive

Le Va

Site Safe New Zealand

Talent International (NZ) Ltd

Diversity Champion Award

Allison Arthur-Young, Russell McVeagh

Jessica Te Moananui, Talent International (NZ) Ltd

Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage

Mahsa McCauley, She Sharp Charitable Trust

Stacey Mendonca, National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC)

Waldo Posthumus, Aurecon

