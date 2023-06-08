The Arnott’s Group Begins New Era Of Manufacturing In NZ With The Opening Of Avondale Facility

The Arnott’s Group (TAG) has resumed manufacturing in New Zealand, bringing a welcome boost to the local economy and exciting additions to its iconic snacking range.

Officially opened today, TAG’s new multi-million-dollar, 4000sqm manufacturing facility in Avondale, Auckland, has been designed as an innovation hub for Arnott’s sweet and savoury biscuits across the ANZ region and to accommodate further growth and expansion of the 180 degrees cracker brand, acquired by the business in May 2021.

Arnott’s Group CEO, George Zoghbi said the new facility signals TAG’s commitment to ongoing investment in New Zealand, enhancing localised supply chains and strengthening manufacturing, technology, capability and skills.

“The Avondale facility has been designed to unlock world-class innovation and flexibility for the broader Arnott’s network and will allow us to increase our locally made Arnott’s range,” Zoghbi said.

“The integration of 180 degrees in 2021 and the subsequent construction of Avondale, have meant greater speed and agility within the New Zealand arm of our 157-year-old business, that will allow us to unlock new products and reach new consumers.”

“It will also further strengthen the century long affection we know Kiwis have had for the Arnott’s brand, which recently saw us recognised as NZ’s most trusted biscuit brand in the 2023 Readers Digest Annual Trusted Brand Awards.”

Mike Cullerne, TAG’s Country Director NZ, said the opening of the Avondale facility reaffirms TAG's commitment to the local NZ economy, industry and community, as part of the business’ ‘support local’ ethos.

“Today’s announcement is a welcome boost for local suppliers responsible for everything from ingredients to logistics and will also allow us to strengthen relationships with our retail partners around the country and continue supporting local food relief charities.”

“Our fast and flexible facility in Avondale will support further expansion of the premium 180 degrees brand both domestically and in Australia and allow us to develop new Arnott’s biscuits for New Zealand customers to enjoy. Last year alone, New Zealanders consumed over 30 million 180 degrees crackers – an astounding level of support for this locally made brand.”

The inaugural Arnott’s products baked at the Avondale facility are Arnott’s Shortbread Bites, a delicious, new range of premium biscuits made with fruit from Barkers of Geraldine. The melt-in-your-mouth shortbread range (on shelf July 2023) are lovingly batch baked, with pure NZ butter and quintessentially NZ flavours. There are three varieties:

Black Doris Plum made with Black Doris plum puree plus decadent dark chocolate chips.

made with Black Doris plum puree plus decadent dark chocolate chips. Feijoa made with sweet feijoa puree plus poppy seeds.

made with sweet feijoa puree plus poppy seeds. Mixed Berries made with boysenberry & blackcurrant puree plus decadent white chocolate chips.

A full suite of media asset including images of the new facility and the opening event are available here.

About The Arnott’s Group:

The Arnott’s Group portfolio of brands continues the 157-year legacy of the Arnott family, providing quality, great-tasting food to create delicious moments for consumers across the world. The Arnott’s Group is headquartered in Sydney and employs approximately 3,500 people in markets across the Asia Pacific. This includes manufacturing sites in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia as well as New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Arnott’s Group portfolio comprises the suite of Arnott’s, Campbell’s and V8 products, gourmet cracker brand 180 degrees, and the Good Food Partners business with brands such as; Freedom Cereals, Messy Monkeys, Joy St, Sam’s Pantry and Heritage Mill. It also includes brands made and sold in Asia like Nyam Nyam, Good Time, Kimballs and Prego.

