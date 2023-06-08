Plumbers, Gasfitters, And Drainlayers Board To Regulate Certifiers Of Self-contained Vehicles

07 June

Yesterday the Self-contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Act 2023 (the SCV Act) was assented by the Governor-General and passed into law. The SCV Act amends the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers Act 2006, establishing the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers Board as the regulator of the self-contained vehicle regulatory system.

The Board’s role will include appointing certification authorities (individuals and organisations who will offer self-containment certification services), setting guidance on regulations to be made by the Government, and establishing and maintaining the national register of self-contained vehicles. The Board will be operational in its role at the time the relevant provisions in the SCV Act come into force (likely 7 December 2023) and will be able to accept applications from certification authorities then.

Chief Executive Aleyna Hall says that as well as setting the necessary guidance and establishing the national register, the Board will carefully consider the complaints and disciplinary process. “We will set up a robust system for complaints, similar to what we already have for plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers.”

