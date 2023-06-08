Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cashmaster Announces New Distribution Agreement With Quick Count In New Zealand

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Cashmaster International

Cashmaster, a leading global provider of innovative cash management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Quick Count, an established reseller of business technology solutions in New Zealand. The new strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Cashmaster as it expands its global reach of the market-leading Cashmaster One range which provide state-of-the-art cash counting solutions to businesses worldwide.

As part of this agreement, both Quick Count and Cashmaster have re-evaluated their existing arrangements in New Zealand, and have chosen each other as partners due to their shared vision of service, reliability and availability of manufacturer-backed support. This shared belief strengthens both firms’ commitment to the New Zealand market and positions as trusted industry leaders.

Commenting on the new partnership, Cashmaster's CEO, Gordon McKie, said, "We are thrilled to appoint Quick Count as our distribution partner in the New Zealand territory. Their deep understanding of the market and strong presence in various sectors make them an ideal partner for Cashmaster. The New Zealand market is finally recovering from the pandemic and this collaboration will enable us to better serve businesses in the region, helping them streamline their cash handling processes and improve operational efficiencies."

Troy McKinlay, General Manager at QuickCount, commented, “It is an honour we take with immense pride and gratitude being appointed as the official reseller for Cashmaster in the New Zealand market. As a company we are always seeking new opportunities to expand our product range and services to our client base. The Cashmaster products enable us to further our reach in this market opening new doors, new partnerships and new possibilities.”

Cashmaster's cutting-edge cash counting solutions enable businesses to quickly and accurately count cash at the point of sale and back office. By leveraging advanced technology, Cashmaster empowers retailers, hospitality establishments, and other cash handling businesses to optimize their cash management operations, reduce errors, and enhance overall productivity.

The new distribution agreement with Quick Count follows Cashmaster's successful participation at EuroShop, the world's largest retail trade fair, held in Dusseldorf, Germany. The event provided an exceptional platform for Cashmaster to showcase its innovative solutions and connect with industry leaders, fostering valuable partnerships and driving global expansion.

As Cashmaster continues to broaden its presence in key markets worldwide, the partnership with Quick Count in New Zealand serves as a testament to the company's commitment to delivering excellence and driving innovation in cash management solutions.

About Cashmaster:

Cashmaster is a global leader in providing cutting-edge cash counting solutions for businesses in various industries. With a focus on accuracy, efficiency, and reliability, Cashmaster's solutions enable organisations to streamline their cash handling processes and enhance operational performance. Headquartered in Dalgety Bay, Scotland, and with offices in various continents, Cashmaster has a strong global presence, serving dozens of clients in more than 35 countries, both directly and through various reseller partners.

