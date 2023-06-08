Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Statement Of Issues Released For Reward’s Proposed Acquisition Of Southern Hospitality

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Reward Supply Co Pty Limited seeking clearance to acquire Southern Hospitality Limited.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Reward, Southern Hospitality and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Reward/Southern” in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 22 June 2023, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 29 June 2023.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 28 July 2023. However, this date may be extended.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

