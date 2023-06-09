Cogo Crowned Wellington Exporter Of The Year

Carbon Management Solutions provider Cogo has taken home the supreme award at this year’s 2023 ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards.

Cogo, with over 10 years’ experience, is trusted by major banks across the world and was set apart by their customer-led approach to facilitate behavioural change.

"Cogo has found success in streamlining businesses’ mission to measure their environmental impact," says Josh Tan, ExportNZ Executive Director.

"ExportNZ is proud to see another Wellington-based service exporter challenging the status quo while laying the foundations for future exporters to operate more sustainably."

Tan praised the quality of this year’s entrants: "Congratulations also to all winners and finalists. Their hard work has not gone unnoticed as they continue to innovate and succeed in a challenging international environment. Last night’s event demonstrates the excellent qualities that New Zealand is known for around the world."

"New Zealand exporters are often global on day one and Cogo is proof that Kiwis can provide solutions to institutions around the world. The Cogo team has focused on working with their customers to enable behavioural changes that support the transition to a low carbon economy," says Greg Trotter, General Manager, Global Transaction Banking, ASB.

Tax Accountants Hnry won the Southeast-Asia CAPE Best Emerging Business Award for their automated solution for self-employed Kiwis.

Recycling company Method won the Deloitte Excellence in Innovation Award for their office recycling bins which deliver less waste and reduce contamination.

Plant-based natural skincare company Antipodes claimed the GoZero Excellence in Sustainability Award for their certified vegan, vegetarian and organic skincare range.

Aro Valley brewery Garage Project claimed the Wellington School of Business and Government Judges’ Choice Award.

Full List of Winners (& Finalists)

- Southeast-Asia CAPE Best Emerging Business Award: HNRY (Hnry and Human Dynamo Workshop)

- CentrePort Wellington Best Established Business: TAYLOR PRESTON (Taylor Preston and Betacraft)

- GoZero Excellence in Sustainability: ANTIPODES (Antipodes, Garage Project, Orba Shoes, Cogo)

- Deloitte Excellence in Innovation: METHOD (Method and MoneySense AI)

- Wellington School of Business & Government Judges’ Choice: GARAGE PROJECT

- ASB Exporter of the Year: COGO

The judges were:

- BusinessNZ Director Vaughan Renner

- NZTE Customer Director (Food, Beverage & Consumer Goods Central North Island) Ann Clifford

- ASB International Trade Consultant Paul Gestro

