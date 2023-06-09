Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Investment Readiness Programme An Ongoing Success

Friday, 9 June 2023, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Pacific Trade Invest

The Investment Readiness Programme, a joint initiative of Pacific Trade Invest NZ and PACER Plus Implementation Unit, is aimed at promoting/increasing inclusive and sustainable investment between and among Pacific Island countries and Australia and New Zealand.

The programme offers professionally developed investment proposals to selected small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Blue Pacific Continent’s PACER Plus Countries of Cook Islands, Niue, Kiribati, Samoa, Solomons Island, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The Investment Readiness programme is designed to bring SMEs to investment readiness levels. The comprehensive support provided by leading accounting firms includes business assessment, profiling and financials.

The Investment Readiness Programme supports all SMEs including women-owned or led businesses.

Glynis Miller, Trade Commissioner says, “Pacific Trade Invest NZ is committed to assisting Pacific Island PACER Plus countries expand their investment opportunities and bring global attention to the many high-value projects in the Blue Pacific. The programme offers a vital practical step for SME’s seeking equity and growth, and wanting to assess their potential firstly for investment, then for business and export development”.

Mr Roy Lagolago, Head of PACER Plus Implementation Unit, expressed his enthusiasm for the programme, emphasizing its value in driving economic transformation and attracting foreign investment in the Pacific.

“The Investment Readiness Programme represents a tremendous opportunity for the Pacific. By nurturing and showcasing the potential of our SMEs, we are not only fostering economic growth but also promoting the values of inclusivity and diversity. Investing in businesses with a higher representation of women in leadership positions has proven to be a predictor of long-term value creation and improved financial performance. We are confident that the programme will serve as a catalyst for positive change, unlocking new avenues of development and prosperity for the Pacific,” said Mr Lagolago.


So far twelve projects have been identified; and a pipeline of investment-ready projects is being built.


The PACER Plus Implementation Unit and Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand are excited to embark on this collaborative journey to boost investment readiness and propel Pacific businesses onto the global stage. By capitalising on the region’s strengths, the Investment Readiness Programme aims to create a thriving investment environment that fosters sustainable development, economic empowerment, and inclusive growth.

