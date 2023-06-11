Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Powerball And Strike Roll Over

Sunday, 11 June 2023, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

10 June 2023

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $21.5 million up for grabs on Wednesday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $500,000 on Wednesday.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

