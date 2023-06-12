Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cheers: Auckland’s Longest-running Licensed Premises On The Market For Sale

Monday, 12 June 2023, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

Auckland’s oldest licensed premises and Category 1-listed Historic Place provides investors with a trophy boutique investment in a prime CBD location.

A heritage-listed building in a prominent pedestrian thoroughfare providing investors with an opportunity to secure an important piece of Auckland’s hospitality fabric is on the market for sale.

Famously known as the ‘Queens Ferry Building’ since 1865, the commercial premises on 118sq m (more or less) of freehold land at 12 Vulcan Lane is a registered Category 1 property under New Zealand’s Historic Places Act, which recognises its aesthetic, architectural and cultural significance.

Bayleys Auckland City & Fringe team director Alan Haydock says the building is a rare and unique offering for the market, being multi-tenanted and returning a pleasing income whilst retaining bygone elegance as one of the city’s longest-running licensed premises.

“Being the oldest licensed pub in Auckland, the establishment presents an unmatched opportunity for a new owner to secure a part of the city’s storied hospitality legacy, forgoing none of the traditional investment fundamentals that see commercial assets stack up.

“A popular watering hole just off Auckland’s ‘golden mile’ of Queen Street, Vulcan Lane is a trendy retail and hospitality destination, with the premises a rare surviving example of Victorian-era row architecture.

“A sign of the times, this style of architecture is less commonplace and retains a more intimate public house tradition which remains popular with punters today.

“The ornate façade with its intricate detailing, mouldings, and embellishments makes the premises hugely popular with passing visitors and tourists, giving it a natural edge as a trophy boutique investment in a key revitalisation precinct.”

Mr Haydock is marketing the premises for sale with colleague Damien Bullick.

The property is offered for sale by tender, closing at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, 20th June 2023 (unless sold prior).

Positioned in the heart of Vulcan Lane in Auckland’s CBD precinct, the building is surrounded by a range of rich amenities, benefitting from robust visitation from locals and tourists alike.

“Being such an iconic building, the property has proven popular with tenants and returns a total of $272,435 plus GST and outgoings per annum from several tenancies, including a hospitality operator.”

Comprising three levels with a net lettable area of 314sq m (more or less), the premises features a seismic assessment of 50 percent of New Building Standard in Business – City Centre zone.

Bayleys Auckland City & Fringe associate director Damien Bullick says several tenants occupy the premises with varying lease arrangements, including the Confidential Bar & Eatery, an all-day venue with alfresco lane dining permissions.

“The laneway features a rich history of hospitality patronage, and legend has it, there remains a tiny doorway downstairs which once served as an entry for transient sailors.

“On any given day, you can find city workers sitting next to tourists, providing a substantial operational catchment for tenants.

“In addition, Vulcan Lane serves as an accessible pedestrian route which stands to benefit from the Auckland Council’s $44 million CBD upgrade and recently completed revitalisation of Commercial Bay and the Britomart Precinct.

“These developments will continue to attract visitation, including from international cruise operators docking at the Queens Wharf Cruise Terminal,” he says.

Click here for more information on this listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

FMA: Agreement On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority has reached an agreement with CBLC & four of its former directors in respect to claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan... More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 