Statement Of Prelim Issues Released For Moana’s Proposed Acquisition Of Sanford’s North Island Inshore Fishing Business

Monday, 12 June 2023, 8:40 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from Aotearoa Fisheries Limited (trading as Moana New Zealand) seeking clearance to acquire Sanford Limited’s North Island inshore fishing business. Under the proposed acquisition, Sanford would lease its North Island inshore fishing quota (specifically its annual catch entitlement) to Moana under a long term arrangement.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Moana/Sanford” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 26 June 2023.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 25 July 2023. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

