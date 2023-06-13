Epsom Dentists Burford Dental Welcomes Highly Experienced Dr Chin Tay To The Team

Burford Dental, a leading provider of comprehensive dental services in Epsom, is delighted to announce the addition of Dr Chin Tay to their team of accomplished professionals. Dr Tay brings over 23 years of experience and a remarkable reputation for quality patient care to the practice.

Dr Chin was born in Malaysia and moved to New Zealand at a young age. He attended school in Tauranga and subsequently pursued a dental degree from the prestigious Otago University, completing his studies in 2000. He has since devoted his career to helping patients maintain optimal dental health with his broad expertise in various fields of general dentistry.

Dr Tay is particularly adept in crafting crowns and bridges and performing root canal treatments, often being called upon to salvage seriously damaged teeth. His vast experience, coupled with his charismatic personality, has earned him recognition as a dependable and amiable dentist.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr Chin Tay to our dental family,” said a spokesperson from Burford Dental. “His extensive experience and proven track record of delivering excellent patient care align perfectly with our commitment to high-quality, personalised dental services.”

Patients of Burford Dental can look forward to benefiting from Dr Tay's extensive expertise and his commitment to pain-free, patient-centered dental care. His addition to the team reinforces Burford Dental's position as one of the leading dental practices in Epsom.

About Burford Dental

Burford Dental is a premier dental practice located in Epsom, New Zealand. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of dental services, from preventive care and check-ups to advanced restorative and cosmetic procedures. With a team of dedicated professionals, Burford Dental is committed to providing personalized, high-quality dental care in a comfortable and friendly environment.

© Scoop Media

