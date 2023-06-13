Countdown And AA Smartfuel Announce End Of Partnership In Early 2024

13 June 2023: Countdown and AA Smartfuel have today announced that their rewards partnership will come to an end in early 2024.

Countdown has been an AA Smartfuel partner since 2016, and in that time, Countdown and AA Smartfuel have provided Kiwi customers with millions of discounts and rewards.

“Countdown’s partnership agreement with AA Smartfuel expires in early 2024 and we have advised them that we won’t be renewing the agreement,” says Mark Wolfenden, Countdown’s Director of Loyalty.

“We are incredibly proud of our work with AA Smartfuel in the last seven years and of the rewards we have provided New Zealanders. Countdown has plans to launch a new loyalty programme for our Onecard members with more personalised value and experiences, and we look forward to sharing more detail about that programme later this year.

“In the meantime, nothing’s changing for our AA Smartfuel and Onecard customers. Our partnership with AA Smartfuel continues until early 2024, members can collect points or cents per litre discounts to redeem rewards as normal. Members will also be able to redeem every reward they have earned when the current programme ends,” says Mark.

Countdown’s partnership with AA Smartfuel and Countdown’s Onecard programme will conclude in early 2024. All of the current terms and conditions continue to apply until then.



