Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Countdown And AA Smartfuel Announce End Of Partnership In Early 2024

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 11:11 am
Press Release: Countdown

13 June 2023: Countdown and AA Smartfuel have today announced that their rewards partnership will come to an end in early 2024.

Countdown has been an AA Smartfuel partner since 2016, and in that time, Countdown and AA Smartfuel have provided Kiwi customers with millions of discounts and rewards.

“Countdown’s partnership agreement with AA Smartfuel expires in early 2024 and we have advised them that we won’t be renewing the agreement,” says Mark Wolfenden, Countdown’s Director of Loyalty.

“We are incredibly proud of our work with AA Smartfuel in the last seven years and of the rewards we have provided New Zealanders. Countdown has plans to launch a new loyalty programme for our Onecard members with more personalised value and experiences, and we look forward to sharing more detail about that programme later this year.

“In the meantime, nothing’s changing for our AA Smartfuel and Onecard customers. Our partnership with AA Smartfuel continues until early 2024, members can collect points or cents per litre discounts to redeem rewards as normal. Members will also be able to redeem every reward they have earned when the current programme ends,” says Mark.

Countdown’s partnership with AA Smartfuel and Countdown’s Onecard programme will conclude in early 2024. All of the current terms and conditions continue to apply until then. 
 

Further information can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Countdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: Housing Confidence Inches Up, But Kiwis Still On The Fence

In the first meaningful positive shift in house price expectations since mid-2021, ASB data shows more Kiwis agree we’re edging closer to the turning point for the housing market, with the nation split 50/50 on whether it’s a good time to buy. More>>


FMA: Agreement On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority has reached an agreement with CBLC & four of its former directors in respect to claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 