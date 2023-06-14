Whakapapa Skifield To Get New Owner

Whakapapa Holdings Ltd is delighted to be confirmed as the preferred bidder for Whakapapa Ski Area. The company is headed by former Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas’ chief executive Dave Mazey and the partners of New Zealand-based investment firm The South Island Office.

Dave Mazey said the new company has significant relevant experience to take the business forward in a sustainable manner, ensuring long term viability with a combined 70 years’ experience in ski area operations and management, plus wide experience in project delivery and finance within the group.

“Whakapapa Holdings was initially drawn to the opportunity from a knowledge of this business’ proud standing in the region and the country, by the strengths within the current team and the passion and commitment of the many wider stakeholders, especially iwi,” he said.

“This is critical to ensure Whakapapa can deliver an even greater range of benefits to the place, to the surrounding communities, and to the wider group of New Zealand users and stakeholders.”

The purchase price for the Whakapapa ski field and operations is $1, but Whakapapa Holdings is taking on what the Voluntary Administrators called “significant obligations of RAL”. The Crown will own 25 per cent of the shares in Whakapapa Holdings.

Dave Mazey enjoyed a strong and supportive relationship for some years with many of the iwi whose rohe extends over the slopes of Mt Ruapehu. This would be extended with Whakapapa Holdings Ltd.

He said engagement with tangata whenua was a priority for Whakapapa Holdings during the past few weeks – particularly with Ngāti Tūwharetoa and the hapu of Ngāti Hikairo, Ngā Hapū o Uenuku, Ngāti Rangi and Ngāti Hāua. He acknowledged iwi support for the ongoing operation of, and implementation of necessary reinvestment at, Whakapapa Ski Area.

The company is also engaging with stakeholders locally and nationally, especially ski clubs and lifetime passholders who have strong interests in the ski area.

Under the Whakapapa Holdings’ offer, existing lifetime passholders will be able to reactivate their pass for Whakapapa ski area. For those who purchased their lifetime pass before 2018, this reactivation will cost $1850 with a split payment offer of $599 paid before winter 2023, and the balance paid in April 2024. For those who purchased during 2019, this price will be $599 paid before winter 2023.

If the Whakapapa Holdings’ bid is successful, there will be a 2023 Whakapapa Season pass available, during a two week-long campaign to start shortly after the June 20 confirmation meeting. Prices will be as previously announced on www.mtruapehu.com for what was then going to be an early bird purchase, with the basic adult pass at $599. Early bird pricing will be retained even though the season is only a few weeks away.

“The ski areas on Mt Ruapehu are hugely important to the region, and indeed the whole country,” Dave said.

Whakapapa is one of New Zealand's largest ski areas and boasts the country's premier beginner facility Happy Valley along with vast intermediate and advanced trails.

Dave Mazey said Whakapapa Holdings intended to focus initially on delivery of a strong start to the 2023 winter season but will then move quickly to planning for summer operations and developments for summer 23/24.

“The company has ear-marked funds for capital maintenance catch-up work and some new developments,” he said.

“Securing the reliability of the operating business in winter will be a key focus for the first few years with completion of incomplete snowmaking projects and lower mountain facilities at the forefront. These projects will provide the platform for further investment across the mountain, making Whakapapa a sustainable, profitable business which all stakeholders can be proud of and be part of.”

There were many examples of successful companies in New Zealand, with normal shareholding investors, who had a deep respect for the environment, who provided safe experiences or journeys, who offered a range of services that meet the aspirations of a majority of their clients, and Whakapapa Holdings Ltd would be one of those, he said.

