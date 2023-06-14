Annual Current Account Deficit $33.0 Billion
The annual current account deficit was $33.0 billion (8.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 31 March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
This compared with an annual current account deficit of $34.4 billion (9.0 percent of GDP) in the year ended 31 December 2022.
The annual current account deficit was $24.2 billion (6.8 percent of GDP) in the year ended 31 March 2022.
A current account deficit reflects that we are spending more than we are earning overseas. The size of the current account balance in relation to GDP shows its significance in the context of New Zealand’s overall economy.
Visit our website
to read this news story and information release or to
download CSV files:
- Annual current account deficit $33.0 billion
- Balance of payments and international investment position: March 2023 quarter
- CSV files for download