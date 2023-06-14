Rental Price Indexes: May 2023



The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In May 2023 compared with April 2023:

the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.3 percent

the index for the flow measure of rental property prices rose 0.2 percent.

Annual change

In May 2023 compared with May 2022:

the index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.8 percent

the index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 3.8 percent.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

