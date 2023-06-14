Rental Price Indexes: May 2023
Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The rental price indexes measure the changes in
prices that households pay for housing rentals.
Key
facts
Monthly change
In May 2023
compared with April 2023:
- the index for the stock
measure of rental property prices rose 0.3
percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental
property prices rose 0.2 percent.
Annual
change
In May 2023 compared with May
2022:
- the index for the stock measure of rental
property prices increased 3.8 percent
- the index for
the flow measure of rental property prices increased 3.8
percent.
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
