Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 12.1 Percent
Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in May 2023 than they were in May 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
In May 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures. Compared with May 2022, listed in order of contribution to the overall movement:
- grocery food prices increased by 12.7 percent
- fruit and vegetables prices increased by 18.4 percent
- restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 8.7 percent
- meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 11.7 percent
- non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 11.6 percent.
