Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mental Health Nurses Beyond Crisis Point

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 1:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Nurses are saying some areas of mental health are beyond crisis point and many mental health nurses are close to quitting from the relentless pressure of staff shortages and daily assaults by patients.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) Mental Health Section chairperson Helen Garrick says while mental health nurses are committed to protecting the public by ensuring that standards of service are of the highest order, the current system makes this impossible.

"It is with regret that we have to express this dissatisfaction and frustration with the current standards as we’re concerned for the patients who receive our care."

Ms Garrick, herself a mental health nurse, said the situation reported recently in the media at Wakari Hospital in Dunedin was becoming the norm rather than an exception.

"Bed numbers are being cut at Wakari Hospital’s mental health ward 9A. It has only 50 percent of the staff it needs to operate at full capacity, and this is unacceptable.

"Another absolute crisis is taking place at Southland Hospital where working double shifts is common and community nurses have come in to fill the gaps. This means they cannot see to those in immediate need in their communities."

Other regions were also struggling with a large number of vacancies which in turn leads to staff having to cover more shifts and this leads to burn out.

"We would welcome zero fees by the Government for nursing students as one of the solutions."

Ms Garrick said another area of concern among mental health nurses was the number of assaults that they experienced.

"People need to realise that working in mental health takes advanced communication skills such as de-escalation and assessment of the cues that are occurring at the time."

She said mental health nurses are being assaulted by patients every day across Aotearoa. These range from having water or milk thrown at them to more serious infractions where nurses have been hit so badly, they’ve lost consciousness or being badly scalded with hot liquids.

Some of these assaults result in nurses being retired on medical grounds while others resign in fear.

"I know of a nurse in Auckland who was punched in the head until she passed out. All she did was to ask the patient not to vape which was in line with the no vaping policy.

"This happened five months ago, and the nurse has not been back to work since due to her injuries."

Dozens of these cases have been reported to police but nothing has been done, she said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: Housing Confidence Inches Up, But Kiwis Still On The Fence

In the first meaningful positive shift in house price expectations since mid-2021, ASB data shows more Kiwis agree we’re edging closer to the turning point for the housing market, with the nation split 50/50 on whether it’s a good time to buy. More>>


FMA: Agreement On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority has reached an agreement with CBLC & four of its former directors in respect to claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 