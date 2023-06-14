Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pax8 Unveils Vision For The Future Of Its Cloud Marketplace

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Pax8

Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced groundbreaking news by unveiling its marketplace vision at its sold-out inaugural partner conference, Pax8 Beyond. The announcement generated excitement among 1,200+ Managed Service Providers (MSPs), vendors, analysts, and media as Pax8 executives took the stage to reveal the innovative roadmap. Pax8 continues to empower partners with cutting-edge products and solutions in the evolving technology landscape, solidifying its position as a leader and driving force of innovation in the IT Channel.

“Today marked a momentous occasion for Pax8 as we unveiled the future of our cloud marketplace, a significant milestone in our journey,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “We are excited to introduce our visionary approach and execution path, offering unique customer acquisition opportunities to partners and providing data-driven insights into their customers’ solution lifecycle.”

Pax8's vision for the future of cloud marketplaces is designed to meet the evolving needs of partners and vendors by delivering a marketplace platform that accelerates partner growth through innovative data-driven customer insights.

“The status quo of cloud marketplaces today is that of a simple product catalogue. The future of marketplaces lies in being data-driven, understanding customers’ evolving needs, and equipping partners with tools to effectively sell solutions. This includes sophisticated customer lifecycle maturation and product mapping capabilities. Illuminating partners on their customer needs through security posture and solution coverage is crucial,” said Scott Chasin, Chief Technology Officer at Pax8.

Pax8’s future cloud marketplace will continue to offer partners a wide range of carefully selected SaaS (software as a service) products and, for the first time, adopt a fully integrated Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) experience across cloud, hardware, and services. Additionally, partners will be able to create and manage customer storefronts for presenting solutions, managing billing, and providing support.

“As the world moves to embrace conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a self-service approach to trying and buying SaaS, Pax8 will enable our partners with customer storefronts, allowing them to self-discover while being guided by their MSP,” said Chasin.

Pax8 also announced the industry’s first small and medium-sized business (SMB) prospect marketplace which will provide MSPs with a customer acquisition engine to power future growth.

The unveiling of Pax8’s marketplace vision provides a glimpse into how it will continue transforming the industry. The company has ambitious plans to introduce a diverse range of innovative products and solutions that will foster customer-centric, seamless interactions between partners, vendors, and customers, further enhancing the marketplace experience. Also in the pipeline is the launch of Pax8's mobile app, slated to be available later this year, which will empower partners with convenient access to Pax8’s cloud marketplace anytime, anywhere.

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

