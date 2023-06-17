Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism’s Biggest Trade Show Comes To The Capital

Saturday, 17 June 2023, 1:18 am
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) is excited to announce TRENZ 2024 is coming to Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington for the first time.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s biggest tourism trade show will be held at Tākina Wellington Conference and Exhibition Centre on 8-10 May 2024.

“TRENZ was back with a bang in May and it’s safe to say the event is rapidly evolving and innovating,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram. “As a passionate Wellingtonian, I’m especially excited to be bringing TRENZ to the capital city for the very first time!”

Each year TRENZ brings hundreds of international travel Buyers, Sellers and media delegates together to meet with New Zealand’s leading tourism operators.

TRENZ creates significant economic benefits for the host region, with more than 1500 people attending the event. Delegates stay with local accommodation providers, experience local tourism attractions, and many spend extended time in the region.

The format for 2024 has been remodelled to allow for more time before and after the business meetings for exploration and discovery of the capital city.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says it is fantastic that Wellington will be hosting TRENZ for the first time. “We can’t wait to welcome domestic and international manuhiri to Te Whanganui-a-Tara and for them to experience first-hand all that New Zealand’s capital city has to offer. Wellington is known for its vibrant culture and iconic events and we’re looking forward to sharing our city, Tākina and the manaakitanga of our people.”

John Allen, CEO at WellingtonNZ shares Mayor Whanau’s excitement.“We’re delighted to be partnering with TIA to deliver a TRENZ that will have enduring benefits for our tourism operators.”

Mr Allen also acknowledged the support from Wellington industry partners. “Te Papa, Wellington Airport, Interislander, Wētā Workshop and many of our hoteliers have been instrumental in helping secure TRENZ, reflecting the spirit of collaboration that Wellington is renowned for.”

How to get involved

TRENZ is managed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) as the authorised agent of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, supported by Tourism New Zealand and in partnership with Air New Zealand.

TIA members receive preferential rates to attend, as well as the profile and credibility associated with belonging to New Zealand's largest tourism association.

Registrations to attend TRENZ 2024 are by invitation. Organisations selling New Zealand tourism products must meet strict criteria to ensure they are eligible to represent New Zealand tourism to an international audience.

Buyers will be coming from all of New Zealand’s major markets and are selected for the high-quality visitors they bring to New Zealand.

If you are already registered on TRENZ Connect, keep an eye out for updates and information on registering for TRENZ 2024. If you are not already on TRENZ Connect, start now. Register your interest on TRENZ Connect.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Shelly Palmer: Music Industry Hits Twitter To The Tune Of $250M

Twitter is facing a lawsuit from the NMPA, seeking more than $250M in damages for alleged copyright infringement. The NMPA, representing artists such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, argues that Twitter profits from the use of unlicensed music in user-generated content. More>>


Westpac: Sustainable Farm & Business Loans

Westpac has launched two new sustainable loans for farming and corporate business customers, including New Zealand’s first ever whole of farm sustainable loan. More>>


Greenpeace: Environmental Coalition Launches 10-Point Climate Action Plan

A coalition of over thirty organisations from across Aotearoa has come together to launch "Climate Shift," calling for urgent climate action from parties across the political spectrum in the lead-up to the election. More>>


Kantar: Air NZ Tops Corporate Reputation Index

Air NZ has retained its place at the top of Kantar's Corporate Reputation Index for the ninth consecutive year, but Mitre 10 and PAK’nSAVE are hot on the national carrier’s heels, with Toyota & TVNZ close behind. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 