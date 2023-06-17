Tourism’s Biggest Trade Show Comes To The Capital

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) is excited to announce TRENZ 2024 is coming to Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington for the first time.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s biggest tourism trade show will be held at Tākina Wellington Conference and Exhibition Centre on 8-10 May 2024.

“TRENZ was back with a bang in May and it’s safe to say the event is rapidly evolving and innovating,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram. “As a passionate Wellingtonian, I’m especially excited to be bringing TRENZ to the capital city for the very first time!”

Each year TRENZ brings hundreds of international travel Buyers, Sellers and media delegates together to meet with New Zealand’s leading tourism operators.

TRENZ creates significant economic benefits for the host region, with more than 1500 people attending the event. Delegates stay with local accommodation providers, experience local tourism attractions, and many spend extended time in the region.

The format for 2024 has been remodelled to allow for more time before and after the business meetings for exploration and discovery of the capital city.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says it is fantastic that Wellington will be hosting TRENZ for the first time. “We can’t wait to welcome domestic and international manuhiri to Te Whanganui-a-Tara and for them to experience first-hand all that New Zealand’s capital city has to offer. Wellington is known for its vibrant culture and iconic events and we’re looking forward to sharing our city, Tākina and the manaakitanga of our people.”

John Allen, CEO at WellingtonNZ shares Mayor Whanau’s excitement.“We’re delighted to be partnering with TIA to deliver a TRENZ that will have enduring benefits for our tourism operators.”

Mr Allen also acknowledged the support from Wellington industry partners. “Te Papa, Wellington Airport, Interislander, Wētā Workshop and many of our hoteliers have been instrumental in helping secure TRENZ, reflecting the spirit of collaboration that Wellington is renowned for.”

How to get involved

TRENZ is managed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) as the authorised agent of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, supported by Tourism New Zealand and in partnership with Air New Zealand.

TIA members receive preferential rates to attend, as well as the profile and credibility associated with belonging to New Zealand's largest tourism association.

Registrations to attend TRENZ 2024 are by invitation. Organisations selling New Zealand tourism products must meet strict criteria to ensure they are eligible to represent New Zealand tourism to an international audience.

Buyers will be coming from all of New Zealand’s major markets and are selected for the high-quality visitors they bring to New Zealand.

If you are already registered on TRENZ Connect, keep an eye out for updates and information on registering for TRENZ 2024. If you are not already on TRENZ Connect, start now. Register your interest on TRENZ Connect.

