A Closer Look At Apple's New MacBook Air 15: The Good And The Bad

Apple is back again with another top-notch model, the MacBook Air 15. The long-awaited device was finally released.

The flagship laptop combines three notable attributes, powerful performance, sleek design, and innovative features.

The 15-inched will give stunning visuals and crispy details to the display. Whether you are a professional user or a creative individual, get ready to get the best user experience.

Continue reading the below to learn more about the latest 15-inch MacBook Air.

What does the new MacBook Air 15 offer?

Let's take a little insight into what the new model has to offer us:

The Release Date

Apple released its latest model, the MacBook Air 15, on the 13th of June. Surprisingly, it was cheaper than the 13-inch MacBook with an M2 chip last year.

Sleek Design and Weight

Like last year's 13” model, you can get it in four colors: starlight, grey, silver, and midnight. This is good for those who love different colors variation and prefer to avoid being stuck with a single-look option.

The latest model has a sleek design which Apple is best known for. It features the same aluminum construction with durability and elegance. Its body is only 0.45 inches (11.5mm) thick, which makes it easy to store in any laptop bag.

That is why Apple claims it to be the thinnest laptop ever designed to date. The latest model is the lightest Apple book released thus far. It weighs just a little over three pounds, the best so far in a 15” machine.

This makes it highly suitable for professionals and students to carry around even with miles of walking. Apple hopes this model to be the most loved and selling one.

Performance

The MacBook Air 15 offers top-notch overall performance. The latest device uses the same M2 chips that the previous MacBook Pro 13-inch model had. But Apple claims this new model is 12 times faster than the fastest Intel MacBook and twice as fast as a Core i7 laptop. On top of that, its battery can last up to 18 hours which is pretty impressive. The outstanding battery life of the MacBook Air 15 is one of its distinguishing characteristics.

Next, this model packs a solid performance punch due to its fast processor. For screen size, it says a 15-inch screen, but it has a 15.3-inch display screen when measured diagonally. If you are buying it or love to watch movies or play games, it is a great fit.

This allows users to easily watch more content without feeling the strain on their eyes. The 500 nits of brightness and the support of up to 100 billion colors work together incredibly to make the content look vibrant. Compared to other similar laptops, it can offer 25% more brightness with twice the resolution of 2880*1864.

Similar to the 13-inch Air model, it has a FaceTime HD 1080p camera. This camera resolution option is better than the M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Next, it features two Thunderbolt USB-C ports; the great thing is that you can plug in another device. Although the adapter has one charging port, you can add another one with 70W without extra cost.

We proceed with the basic specs; the 15 model still uses the Apple M2 chip. In addition to that, it offers an eight-core CPU. The CPU is further divided into four efficiency and four performance cores. With that, you get a 16 cores neural engine and a ten-core GPU of top-notch graphics performance for game lovers. If you are obsessed with high speed, this will be enough to cool things down.

The MacBook Air 15 The MacBook Air 15 offers different RAM and SSD options at different prices. The unified memory RAM starts from 8GB with a further 16 GB and 24 GB options. Similarly, SSD has 512 GB as the lowest with further 1TB and 2TB options.

However, there will be an increase in the price as you increase the RAM and SSD. Both the RAM and SSD storage options are enough to store games, movies, or other enjoyable content.

What did we like about this model?

Below are a few things that we liked about this model:

Despite the old M2 chips, the latest model offers great overall performance. It can effectively handle most resource-intensive tasks, which is best for those who need a multitasking laptop. So, whether you want to work with complex software, edit videos, or run virtual machines, it won't disappoint you.

Next, the sleek design and weight factor make it a great choice for everyone. It will be easy, especially for students or travelers who often carry their laptops at their backs. Moreover, it is durable, and the stunning looks are second to none.

The long-life battery is still unbeatable, with up to 18 hours of use. It is best if you are a hardcore gamer or love to watch content over it. Moreover, its graphics support also greatly favors gamers and content lovers.

Above all, the devices' security is very strong, as Apple never compromises it. They incorporated advanced measurements to ensure the device is fully secured, and the T2 chips also have hardware-based encryptions.

What we don't like about this model:

Despite being excellent in terms of overall performance, Apple's new model still lacks in a few ways, which are:

The price, as usual, is the first drawback of Apple products, and the same is with this laptop model. Although it is available in two different variants, both are expensive initially, especially for students or interns.

The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD seem slightly less for this modern era. This RAM size is the minimum that much latest software or application required. Plus, gamers would not love it as it comes under the minimum requirements.

Conclusion

The MacBook Air 15 is undoubtedly a powerful device with modern technology and a sleek design. Whether you are a professional user with heavy multitasking requirements or a casual user with light day-to-day tasks, it won't disappoint you.

The impressive battery life, impressive CPU performance, solid security features, and stunning display are all enough to make it a must-buy. Limitations to upgrade, higher price tag, keyboard and trackpad, and macOS learning curve still count to its downside.

