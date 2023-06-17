Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
End Big Dairy Protests Feildays

Saturday, 17 June 2023, 4:23 pm
Press Release: End Big Dairy

This year at Fieldays visitors will be met by activists standing for animal rights, the environment, and cows as mothers, as part of the End Big Dairy coalition. End Big Dairy is calling to attention the methane emissions, ecological destruction, and animal abuse which is the backbone of that industry.

“Methane is still an unaddressed problem. Farmers have delayed regulation or any attempt at costing their emissions for 20 years. Meanwhile these harmful gases have sped up climate change, worsening the impacts of storms such as Cyclone Gabriel" says End Big Dairy campaigner Jason Brooke

“Generations of farmers have benefitted from receiving raupatu or Crown stolen land and have drained swamps, desecrated the waterways, and continue to pollute."

"Dairying is an industry made from the misery of cows. The climate and social impacts are unacceptable. We need to stop dairy farming in NZ now to prevent extremely harmful methane, nitrous oxide, and carbon emissions.”

“Our time is running out to diversify. The impacts of industrial dairy farming are speeding up climate change. We need to slash our methane emissions, which we can do by simply not farming cows.”

“It’s laughable to hear business-as-usual pollution-for-profit politicians talk of long-awaited tech solutions. That talk diverts attention away from the real conversation, which is the need to transition out of industrial dairying as soon as possible.”

“Farmers say they’re feeding the world, but thats not the truth. A lot of what they export is milk powder which is produced by burning coal. This milk powder is sent off-shore only be used as a processed food additive at places like Nestle. If NZ farmers wanted to feed the world they would be growing more whole foods like vegetables, fruit and grains.”

"Everyone knows this industry is bad for the climate and bad for animals. Yet the industry itself is doing everything within its power to deny that its business model is completely incompatible with a safe climate. We want a rapid transition out of industrial dairying for the sake of all of our futures."

