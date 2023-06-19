AT Announces New Executive General Manager Of Public Transport

This morning, Auckland Transport (AT) announced that the lead role of public transport service delivery will be elevated to AT’s executive leadership team.

Stacey van der Putten has been appointed to this new role. In accepting the position it builds on her executive experience as AT’s EGM of Safety and previously as AT’s General Manager Metro Services.

AT Chief Executive Dean Kimpton says the change reflects AT’s unwavering commitment to building an outstanding customer focussed public transport service for Auckland.

“Now is the right time to elevate the lead role of public transport delivery to the executive team, as public transport recovers and we get back to our 100m trips per year initial target.”

It is a significant responsibility, the EGM Public Transport Services will oversee all bus, train and ferry operations across Auckland. Mr Kimpton believes Ms van der Putten the right person for the role.

“For the past year Stacey has been Executive General Manager – Safety, providing executive leadership to build our new safety strategy and deliver on our plan for a safe transport network,” says Mr Kimpton.

Prior to her safety role, Ms van der Putten was AT’s Group Manager Metro Services. A role in which she was instrumental in growing Auckland’s public transport network to record numbers prior to the pandemic.

Despite a challenging few years, public transport in Auckland has bounced back strongly in recent months, with patronage now at its highest point since before the pandemic.

Ms van der Putten is incredibly excited at the possibilities of the new role and wants to build on the momentum gained.

“I’m looking forward to working closely again with our public transport suppliers and partners, front line staff, central government and Mana Whenua.

“There has been great progress this year. I plan to lead this team of incredibly dedicated people and build upon that energy.

“Let’s get to a place where Auckland really enjoys the benefits of a customer friendly, frequent, easy and reliable public transport network.” says Ms van der Putten.

© Scoop Media

