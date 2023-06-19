Business Delegation And Wider Export Community To Benefit From PM’s Mission To China

The business delegation travelling with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to China will have a dual focus that will benefit New Zealand’s economy and relationship with China.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by 29 delegates, encompassing a range of export sectors, including tourism and education.

A detailed programme has been prepared for the delegation, with a focus on Beijing and Shanghai over five days. They will be accompanied by the Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O’Connor, and the Minister for Tourism, Peeni Henare.

NZTE’s Regional Director for China, Andrew White, said the delegates would benefit from the visit themselves, and in turn provide a boost for New Zealand’s profile in China.

“We have arranged a series of briefings for them to enhance their understanding of China and the dynamics that are affecting its economy.

“Of course, many of the delegates are very experienced and already have successful business operations in China, but change is constant here, and you can never have enough information to determine where the opportunities lie for your own business or your sector.

“One of the great benefits of a business mission like this is the opportunity to spend time with the other delegates. We know, from the New Zealand businesses that we work with, that it can be quite a lonely experience, meeting the many challenges of building an export company.

“Spending time with others who are facing the same challenges is very valuable, and we have ensured there are opportunities within the programme for the delegates to share their insights and experiences.”

Mr White said the presence of the delegation would enhance New Zealand’s profile in China.

“The Prime Minister’s visit will draw significant coverage in the Chinese media. That interest will extend to the delegates, a number of whom will also have the opportunity to connect with their existing partners in China and involve them in some of the delegation’s activities.

“This mission won’t just benefit those who are involved, it will have a strong positive impact on the New Zealand brand in China, and every New Zealand company that is active here will benefit from that.”

Mr White said all New Zealand Government officials in China were excited by the forthcoming mission.

“Led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), there has been outstanding collaboration across NZ Inc to make this a very successful mission. We’re delighted that, in collaboration with our counterparts in the tourism and education sectors and the Ministry for Primary Industries, we have been able to prepare such a strong delegation to accompany the Prime Minister.”

