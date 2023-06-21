Visa Changes Sensible

The Government has listened to feedback from BusinessNZ and made some sensible changes to visa settings for skilled migrants.

BusinessNZ Advocacy Director Catherine Beard has welcomed the revamp and simplification of the Skilled Migrant visa which will allow more skilled migrants into the country.

"It is positive that the number will not be capped and that there will be a faster route to residence for skilled migrants.

"Temporary work visas being extended from three to five years will be more workable, both for businesses needing staff and for overseas workers coming here.

"Extending the Accredited Employer Work Visa from three to five years will also provide more certainty for employers and their workers from overseas.

"Businesses will welcome this rebalancing of immigration visa settings," Catherine Beard said.

