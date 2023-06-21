New Zealand’s Best Hosted B&Bs Named In Awards
New Zealand’s top bed and breakfast properties for 2023
have been named and the supreme winner is Waihi Beach
Paradise Resort.
Bed & Breakfast
Association New Zealand has announced Peter and Karen West
of Waihi Beach Paradise Resort as winners of the Vision
Insurance 2023 Supreme Bed & Breakfast of the Year. The
couple also won the Vision Insurance 2023 Exceptional Bed
& Breakfast Business of the Year.
The
Vision Insurance Bed & Breakfast Awards Programme
celebrates excellence in hospitality in the bed and
breakfast and hosted accommodation sector. The Awards are
open to any member of Bed & Breakfast Association New
Zealand who has been assessed.
There was
exceptionally strong competition for the Awards this year,
as the 2022 Awards did not take place due to the
pandemic.
“I am thrilled at the high level
of interest in our Awards programme this year. Although
it’s been a tough few years for the bed and breakfast
sector, our hosts are continuing to provide outstanding high
quality personalised experiences for both international and
New Zealand guests,” Association President Donna Brooke
says.
Judge Lynda Keene, Chief Executive of
the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand says: “I was
delighted to be a part of the judging panel for this
year’s Bed & Breakfast Association New Zealand annual
Awards programme. The calibre of entries was excellent and
there was some good discussion on who the finalists and
eventual winners would be.
“Bed &
breakfast businesses often operate under the radar as to
their importance in the tourism industry, but all hosts add
greatly to a region’s visitor offering and are wonderful
ambassadors, adding bespoke local manaakitanga in their
homes. Bed & breakfast operators are highly valued by
the inbound tourism sector in hosting international
visitors.”
In recognising Waihi Beach
Paradise Retreat as the Supreme Bed & Breakfast of the
Year, the judges commented: “Karen and Peter have
developed a truly outstanding experience for their guests
since opening their business in 2019. As well as offering
luxury hosted accommodation on one of New Zealand’s most
beautiful beaches, they showed high levels of environmental
and financial sustainability. Guests rave about their stays,
and the Wests’ sound business practices, developed over 36
years of dairy farming, will stand them in great stead as
the sector recovers and grows”.
The Vision
Insurance Supreme Bed & Breakfast of the Year is chosen
from the winners of two categories - Exceptional Bed &
Breakfast Business of the Year and Rising Star Bed &
Breakfast Business of the Year.
The 2023
Rising Star Bed & Breakfast of the Year – open to
operators who have been in business less than two years –
was awarded to Tom and Esther Seymour of 415 Marine Parade,
Napier.
The judges said: “Tom and Esther
took on a dilapidated property dating from the 1860s with a
vision of offering quality hosted accommodation in central
Napier. After 16 months of renovations and refurbishment,
they opened for business in early 2021. Their care for their
historic building, their guests and their business is
exceptional”.
The 2023 Essence of Bed
& Breakfast of the Year was awarded to Tim and Mary Wood
of Olive Rabbit, Tūrangi. This Award recognises operators
who go out of their way to provide an exceptional hosting
experience for their guests within their business, their
region and New Zealand – those who capture the essence of
what hosting a bed and breakfast is all
about.
Mary and Tim moved to Tūrangi in
late 2019, taking the opportunity for a change of careers.
Since opening their B&B, they have embraced their new
community, supporting many local causes and working with
local businesses.
“Mary and Tim share the
day-to-day running of their B&B and have quickly become
stellar examples of great hosts and unashamed promotors of
their wonderful region,” the judges
said.
The Vision Insurance Excellence Awards
programme was judged by Tourism Export Council Chief
Executive Lynda Keene and the Bed & Breakfast
Association’s President and Vice President. The winners
were announced at a gala dinner in Wellington during the
association’s annual conference.
Award finalists were:
- Whakaipo Lodge, Taupō – highly commended in the Exceptional Bed & Breakfast Business of the Year category
- Pihopa Retreat, Nelson – highly commended in the Rising Star Bed & Breakfast of the Year category
- Dovecote House, Auckland – highly commended in the Essence of Bed & Breakfast of the Year category · Villa Te Soro, Pukekohe · Quail Lodge, Drury.