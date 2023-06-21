Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwi Ethical Lending Start-up In Global Awards Spotlight

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 11:29 am
Money Sweetspot is a Kiwi-founded social enterprise business offering customers a "financial reset" - a debt consolidation loan along with financial education and incentives for staying on track.

Today Money Sweetspot was shortlisted as New Zealand's only finalist in the prestigious Financial Wellbeing Impact Awards 2023.

The shortlisting is in the Biggest impact on financial health category, which Money Sweetspot co-founder Sasha Lockley says is fantastic news so soon after the business opened nationwide in March.

"We're not about profit; we're here for Kiwis whose financial juggle has turned into a struggle. Our kaupapa is to offer people a ladder over that wall of multiple debts, then pay off their loan so we lose them as customers as quickly as we can."

The award shortlist includes some of the world's biggest names in financial services, and the winners will be announced in London on 6 July.

Money Sweetspot is backed by New Zealand charities including the Tindall Foundation, Christian Savings and Anglican Care Waiapu. Money Sweetspot partners with BNZ, which is committed to providing $50 million in no- and low- interest loans and advances by 2024, to promote financial inclusion and improve the quality of life for those that may otherwise fall victim to predatory lending practices.

