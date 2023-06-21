Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Five Lotto Players Win $200,000

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 11:01 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

It will be a night to remember for five lucky Lotto players from Cambridge, New Plymouth, Christchurch and Dunedin, after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Robinson Street Superette in Cambridge, Burnside Dairy and Countdown The Palms in Christchurch, Musselburgh Food Centre in Dunedin and on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw, the jackpot was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Strike Three. The jackpot was shared by 185 players, who each take home $5,984. The winning stores and locations will be available on MyLotto on Thursday.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Saturday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it only takes one ticket to win.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

